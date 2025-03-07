How to watch today's Purdue Boilermakers vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Purdue vs Illinois NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Purdue Boilermakers (21-9) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-11) are set to clash on Friday in a highly anticipated college basketball showdown at the State Farm Center.

Purdue kicked off the season on a strong note, securing victories in seven of its first eight games, with the only setback coming against Marquette. However, December proved to be a challenging month, as the Boilermakers dropped three of four matchups, falling to Penn State, Texas A&M, and Auburn. They rebounded impressively in their next 12 outings, compiling an 11-1 record with their lone defeat at the hands of Ohio State.

During that stretch, Purdue notched wins over Toledo, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, Nebraska, Washington, Oregon, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, and USC. A rough patch followed, with four consecutive losses to Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Indiana, but the Boilermakers have since regained their footing with back-to-back victories against UCLA and Rutgers, bringing their season total to 21 wins across 30 games.

Illinois also enjoyed a promising start but has faced turbulence since entering conference play. The Illini built an impressive 12-3 record over their first 15 games, earning wins over Eastern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, Oakland, MD Eastern Shore, Little Rock, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Chicago State, Oregon, Washington, and Penn State. However, they encountered a challenging stretch, going 3-5 in their next eight contests, with victories over Indiana, Northwestern, and Ohio State countered by losses to USC, Michigan State, Maryland, Nebraska, and Rutgers.

After securing wins over Minnesota and UCLA, Illinois stumbled with three straight losses to Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Duke but managed to bounce back with triumphs against Iowa and Michigan, giving them a 19-11 record through 30 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Purdue Boilermakers vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and tip-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Center Location Champaign, Illinois

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Purdue Boilermakers vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

In Purdue’s recent victory, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer led the offensive charge with 23 points apiece. Smith also contributed five rebounds, nine assists, and two steals, while Loyer added two rebounds and three assists. Trey Kaufman-Renn made a significant impact with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 26 minutes of play. Off the bench, Gicarri Harris provided a spark, tallying 11 points, three rebounds, and a steal in 17 minutes of action.

Illinois Fighting Illini news & key performers

For Illinois, Tre White delivered a standout performance, recording a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals. Kasparas Jakucionis and Kylan Boswell each contributed 17 points, with Jakucionis adding six rebounds and four assists while Boswell grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists. Will Riley also played a key role, posting 13 points, four rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes, helping to guide the Illini to victory.