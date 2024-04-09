How to watch today’s Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the IPL match between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The epic IPL clash between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to take place on April 09, 2024, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium.

PBKS, led by Shikhar Dhawan, has won two of its four games, showing its efficiency in both the batting and bowling units. On the other hand, SRH, led by Pat Cummins, had a rough start, losing their first game, but they have also won two of their four matches so far in this IPL season.

PBKS is in sixth place in the points table while SRH is in fifth place. Both teams have shown signs of their strength and ability so far in the tournament and are eager to keep up their momentum and move up the IPL points table.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Date & Play Start Time

The Punjab Kings will square off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-voltage IPL match on April 09, 2024, at 10:00 am EDT, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab, India.

How to watch the IPL match PBKS vs SRH online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the thrilling IPL match between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad live online through WillowTV. The best streaming platform to watch WillowTV is Sling TV. Sling TV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashkin Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A Sling TV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include WillowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

PBKS vs SRH Team News

Punjab Kings Team News

The Punjab Kings are relying on their best players to step up and perform better for today's game. Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh, promising players of PBKS, haven't shown any impressive contributions to their team yet.

Additionally, Arshdeep Singh's performance as a bowler has been revenge this season, and Harshal Patel has had trouble keeping runs down in the last few overs, making it difficult for the team to implement their bowling strategy.

The Kings are eagerly waiting for Liam Livingstone's return to the team, as he was out of the team during their last match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

An unpredictable batting order has marked Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL journey. Heinrich Klassen stands out as the best player, while others have had mixed results; paired with Klassen's reliability, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have a strong base.

On the other hand, SRH's bowling unit paints a different picture. They have looked weak in several games, even though captain Pat Cummins has done a great job with the ball. The rest of the bowling unit has struggled to control opposition batters and often gives up runs at an unsettling pace.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has to improve their bowling unit and offer sufficient support to their batting lineup, this will ensure a balanced performance that can turn the team's potential into real success on the field.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL matchups: