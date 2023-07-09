Pumas vs Mazatlán: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

After starting the new Liga MX campaign with a win, Pumas will be vying to extend their unbeaten return to two games when they play hosts to Mazatlánon Sunday.
Pumas had a shambolic campaign last time out faltering in the Apertura stage and the Clausura tournament finishing 16th and 12th, respectively. Fortunately for Antonio Mohamed the break came at the right time and the restructured side is prepared to take on any challenge.
Now on a high from that late turnaround, Pumas will hope to build on their three points from the opening fixture and register themselves at the pinnacle of the table.
Like Pumas, Mazatlán are looking to revamp themselves after a disastrous Liga MX campaign. Finishing the Apertura in the 14th spot they lost 14 out of 17 games in the next leg of the competition.
The season was wrapped up with three consecutive defeats and after a two-month break, Mazatlán returned to action with a much-improved performance.
A draw against Pachuca could give them some hope of avenging their losses against Pumas in their previous five encounters as they look to resurrect themselves this season.
The Liga MX Apertura game between Pumas vs Mazatlan will be played on Sunday, July 9, with kick-off at 2pm Eastern Time (ET) / 11.00am. Pacific Time (PT).
Team news & squads
Pumas team news
After a thundering victory in their opening fixture, Pumas could stick to the same 4-4-2 setup in their second game of the campaign. Juan Dineno will be the leading man having scored 14 goals last season and he'll look to link up with Gustavo del Prete partnering him up.
No changes are expected in the Pumas squad who also don't have any massive injury concerns ahead of their game against Mazatlan.
Pumas predicted XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Natan, Ortiz, Aldrete; Salvio, Rivas, Caicedo, Huerta; Dinenno, Del Prete
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|J Gonzalez, Alcala
|Defenders:
|Bennevendo, Ortiz, Silva, Monroy, Sanchez, Galindo, Freire, Aldrete
|Midfielders:
|Salvio, Caicedo, Rivas, Valera, Meritao, Molina, F. Alvarez
|Forwards:
|Del Prete, Dinenno, Huerta, Gutierrez, Salvio
Mazatlán team news
Mazatlán could stick with a similar 4-4-2 formation with Nicolas Bendetti leading the attack alongside Luis Amarilla. Bendetti bagged the club's season-highest 7 goals last season and would be a threat once again in their clash on Sunday.
Ruben Omar Romano will also stick with an unchanged defensive line owing to their staggering performance in their opening fixture.
Mazatlán predicted XI :Gonzalez; Colula, Almada, Vidrio, Diaz; Bello, Intriago, Montano, Medina; Amarilla, Benedetti
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gutierrez, Gonzalez
|Defenders:
|Vidrio, Olivas, Diaz, Almada, Colula, Venegas, Maduena
|Midfielders:
|Benedetti, Flores, Montano, Intriago, Arciga
|Forwards:
|Medina, Colman, Loba, Bello, Amarilla, Sansores, Moreno
Head-to-Head Record
In their previous five encounters Pumas have won two games and have shared the spoils in three games. Mazatlán will look to avenge their defeats in their clash on Sunday.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25 February 2023
|Mazatlán 1-2 Pumas
|Liga MX
|28 July 2022
|Pumas 1-1 Mazatlán
|Liga MX
|27 March 2022
|Pumas 1-1 Mazatlán
|Liga MX
|19 September 2021
|Mazatlán 2-2 Pumas
|Liga MX
|17 January 2021
|Pumas 3-0 Mazatlán
|Liga MX