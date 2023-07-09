Pumas vs Mazatlán: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pumas and Mazatlán, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After starting the new Liga MX campaign with a win, Pumas will be vying to extend their unbeaten return to two games when they play hosts to Mazatlánon Sunday.

Pumas had a shambolic campaign last time out faltering in the Apertura stage and the Clausura tournament finishing 16th and 12th, respectively. Fortunately for Antonio Mohamed the break came at the right time and the restructured side is prepared to take on any challenge.

Now on a high from that late turnaround, Pumas will hope to build on their three points from the opening fixture and register themselves at the pinnacle of the table.

Like Pumas, Mazatlán are looking to revamp themselves after a disastrous Liga MX campaign. Finishing the Apertura in the 14th spot they lost 14 out of 17 games in the next leg of the competition.

The season was wrapped up with three consecutive defeats and after a two-month break, Mazatlán returned to action with a much-improved performance.

A draw against Pachuca could give them some hope of avenging their losses against Pumas in their previous five encounters as they look to resurrect themselves this season.

The game will be available to stream live on ViX+

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas vs Mazatlán kick-off time

Date: 9 July 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm. ET/ 11am. PT Venue: Estadio Olímpico de Universitario

The Liga MX Apertura game between Pumas vs Mazatlan will be played on Sunday, July 9, with kick-off at 2pm Eastern Time (ET) / 11.00am. Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Pumas vs Mazatlán online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Pumas team news

After a thundering victory in their opening fixture, Pumas could stick to the same 4-4-2 setup in their second game of the campaign. Juan Dineno will be the leading man having scored 14 goals last season and he'll look to link up with Gustavo del Prete partnering him up.

No changes are expected in the Pumas squad who also don't have any massive injury concerns ahead of their game against Mazatlan.

Pumas predicted XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Natan, Ortiz, Aldrete; Salvio, Rivas, Caicedo, Huerta; Dinenno, Del Prete

Position Players Goalkeepers: J Gonzalez, Alcala Defenders: Bennevendo, Ortiz, Silva, Monroy, Sanchez, Galindo, Freire, Aldrete Midfielders: Salvio, Caicedo, Rivas, Valera, Meritao, Molina, F. Alvarez Forwards: Del Prete, Dinenno, Huerta, Gutierrez, Salvio

Mazatlán team news

Mazatlán could stick with a similar 4-4-2 formation with Nicolas Bendetti leading the attack alongside Luis Amarilla. Bendetti bagged the club's season-highest 7 goals last season and would be a threat once again in their clash on Sunday.

Ruben Omar Romano will also stick with an unchanged defensive line owing to their staggering performance in their opening fixture.

Mazatlán predicted XI :Gonzalez; Colula, Almada, Vidrio, Diaz; Bello, Intriago, Montano, Medina; Amarilla, Benedetti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gutierrez, Gonzalez Defenders: Vidrio, Olivas, Diaz, Almada, Colula, Venegas, Maduena Midfielders: Benedetti, Flores, Montano, Intriago, Arciga Forwards: M edina, Colman, Loba, Bello, Amarilla, Sansores, Moreno

Head-to-Head Record

In their previous five encounters Pumas have won two games and have shared the spoils in three games. Mazatlán will look to avenge their defeats in their clash on Sunday.

Date Match Competition 25 February 2023 Mazatlán 1-2 Pumas Liga MX 28 July 2022 Pumas 1-1 Mazatlán Liga MX 27 March 2022 Pumas 1-1 Mazatlán Liga MX 19 September 2021 Mazatlán 2-2 Pumas Liga MX 17 January 2021 Pumas 3-0 Mazatlán Liga MX

