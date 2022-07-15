Puebla vs Leon: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Two wins from two has the hosts top of the standings so far - here's all you need to know about their next match

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The Liga MX season continues this week with Puebla set to take on Leon. The former are one of three sides to have completed a clean sweep over the first games of the campaign, while their visitors are also unbeaten too.

Watch Puebla vs Leon on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

These sides last met in April, when Puebla won 1-0. These two rarely play out draws as well, with their last 15 meetings delivering a winner on the night too.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Puebla vs Leon Date July 15, 2022 Times 8:00 pm ET, 5:00 pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Puebla roster Goalkeepers A. Silva, Rodriguez Defenders Corral, Reyes, Gularte, G. Silva, Vazquez, Varone, Montiel, Gonzalez Midfielders De Buen, Mancuello, Parra, Cortizo, Aguilar, Castillo, Fernández, Zago, Herrera, Moreno Forward Ferrareis, Escoto, Aristeguieta, Ramirez, Martinez, L. Garcia, Robles, Araujo, Barragán, E. Garcia

Puebla opened their Liga MX Apertura campaign with a 4-2 win over Mazatlán, as Israel Reyes, Fernando Aristeguieta, Martín Barragán and Amaury Gabriel Escoto Ruíz all got on the scoresheet.

There weren't as many free-scoring antics last time out, but Gustavo Ferrareis supplied the winner to seal a 1-0 win over Santos Laguna, ensuring a perfect start to the season for the hosts.

La Franja finished last season’s Clausura in fifth place and lost in the quarterfinals to Club América.

Predicted Puebla starting XI: Araújo, Silva, De Buen, Gularte, Mancuello, Reyes, Moreno, Cortizo, Gustavo, Aristeguieta; Silva

Position Leon roster Goalkeepers Blanco, Cota, Vázquez Defenders Buron, Tesillo, Barreiro, Castillo, O. Rodriguez, Saracho, J. Ramírez, P. Hernandez, Cervantes, Romero, I. Ramírez, Villa Midfielders J. Rodríguez, Morales, E. Hernandez, Diaz, Moreno, Colombatto, Ambriz, Muniz, Uribe, Guerrero Forwards Dávila, Martinez, Campbell, Mena, Ormeño, Di Yorio, Alvarado, Rangel

León have been at the center of some exciting matches so far this term. They beat San Luis 2-1 with a stoppage time goal from Lucas Di Yorio to open the season, then followed that up with an even tighter contest.

Against Pumas last weekend, they managed a 3-3 draw despite being a man down for much of the match. Osvaldo Rodríguez was red carded in the 21st minute, with León trailing 1-0 at the time.

Despite slipping to a three-goal deficit, Di Yorio netted a brace either side of a finish from Joel Campbell to cement a remarkable comeback performance - and keep them unbeaten this term.

Predicted Leon starting XI: Castillo, Barreiro, Bellón Saracho, Tesillo, Campbell, Rodríguez, Moreno, Martínez, Dávila, Di Yorio; Cota.

Last five results

Puebla results Leon results Puebla 1-0 Santos Laguna (Jul 8) Leon 3-3 Pumas (Jul 9) Mazatlan 2-4 Puebla (Jul 1) San Luis 1-2 Leon (Jul 3) Club America 3-2 Puebla (May 14) America 5-2 Leon (Jun 22) Puebla 1-1 Club America (May 11) Leon 4-4 Toluca (May 1) Puebla 3-2 Mazatlan (May 8) Santos Laguna 1-1 Leon (Apr 24)

Head-to-head