Puebla vs Chivas Guadalajara: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

With a clutch of players still on Olympic duty at Tokyo 2020, the visitors are missing a few key faces as they travel to Estadio Cuauhtemoc

Chivas will seek their first points of the new Liga MX campaign when they cross paths with Puebla this weekend.

Guadalajara will make the trip to Estadio Cuauhtemoc looking to get off the mark after an opening defeat, while still missing a clutch of key players away on Olympic duty.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Puebla vs Chivas Guadalajara Date July 30, 2021 Times 10.05pm ET, 7.05pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN

Team news & rosters

Position Puebla roster Goalkeepers Silva, Rodriguez, Leon Defenders Corral, Reyes, Gularte, Juarez, Vazquez, Maia, Medellin, Gonzalez Midfielders De Buen, Salas, Aboagye, Parra, Aguilar, Castillo Forwards Ferrareis, Escoto, Aristeguieta, Alvarez, Martinez, Robles, Araujo, Celaya

Quarter-finalists in the Torneo Guardianes 2020 last term after qualification through the reclassification, Los Camoteros' call to sack Juan Reynoso for Nicolas Larcamon saw them go one better in the Torneo Guardianes 2021.

Their attempts to go one better again got off to a rocky start however, with both Juan Segovia and Christian Tabo shown red cards against Monterrey, meaning they miss out on selection for the visit of Chivas.

Predicted Puebla starting XI: Silva; Gularte, Maia, Reyes; Corral, Salas, Aguilar, Araujo; Parra; Aristeguieta, Martinez.

Position Chivas roster Goalkeepers Gudino, Rodriguez, Jimenez Defenders Mayorga, Sepulveda, Briseno, Olivas, Ponce, Mier, Aguayo, Calderon, Magana Midfielders Molina, Sanchez, Brizuela, Torres, Flores, Carlos Cisneros, Organista Forwards Huerta, Zaldivar, Godinez, Ronaldo Cisneros, Peralta

Having made the final four in the first part of last term before falling shy of the quarter-finals in the reclassification towards the end of last season, Guadalajara are looking to consolidate a return towards the upper part of the Liga MX table once more.

A tough opening defeat to Atletico San Luis however meant that they are yet to get off the mark - and they remain without Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna, Ricardo Angulo and Fernando Beltran, all of whom are on Olympic duty with Mexico at Tokyo 2020.

Predicted Chivas starting XI: Acevedo, Govea, Torres, Doria, Andrade, Rivas, Gorriaran, Valdes, Otero, Ibarguen, Jeraldino

Last five results

Puebla results Chivas results Monterrey 1-1 Puebla (Jul 26) Chivas 1-2 Atletico San Luis (Jul 25) Puebla 1-0 Santos Laguna (May 24) Pachuca 1-3 Chivas (Jul 16) Santos Laguna 3-0 Puebla (May 21) Monterrey 1-0 Chivas (Jul 11) Puebla 1-0 Atlas (May 16) Tigres 0-0 Chivas (Jul 7) Atlas 1-0 Puebla (May 13) Pachuca 4-2 Chivas (May 10)

Head-to-head