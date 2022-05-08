PSG vs Troyes: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Paris Saint-Germain will look to get the party started after reclaiming their Ligue 1 crown when they welcome Troyes to face them at Parc des Princes this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are back on top in the domestic battle for French football, and will hope to wrap up their campaign with a sparkling run of form, amid rumours their star man Kylian Mbappe may yet sign a new deal rather than walk out the door.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Paris Saint-Germain vs Troyes
Date May 8 2022
Times 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT
TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channelOnline stream
beIN SPORTSfubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

PositionPSG roster
Goalkeepers Navas, Franchi, Donnarumma
Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Dagba, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes
Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Di Maria, Pereira, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Ebimbe, Simons, Michut, Bitumazala

Forwards

Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Messi

It's been a season of ups and downs for Mauricio Pochettino's side, but it looks like nothing can stop them moving towards a title triumph.

Lose here and they will still have a nine-point cushion - and victory may all but confirm their title, even if not on a technical level.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Navas; Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Ramos; Hakimi, Pereira, Verratti, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

PositionTroyes roster
Goalkeepers Renot, Gallon, Moulin
Defenders Palmer-Brown, Kone, Zoukrou, Biancone, Contier, Salmier, El Hajjam, Larouci, Rami, Kabore
Midfielders Dingome, Kouame, Tardieu, Chambost, Azamoum, Chavalerin, Domingues, Chadli, Mazou-Sacko
Forwards Touzghar, Suk, Ripart, Balde, Mothiba, Camara, Ugbo, N'Jo

A stunner of a victory against Lille last time out might just be the ticket that has saved Troyes' top-flight status, with the club five points above the drop with three games to go.

If they can take points off the champions, though, they can move even closer to security in Ligue 1.

Predicted Troyes starting XI: Moulin; Biancone, Palmer-Brown, Larouci; Kabore, Tardieu, Kouame, Chavalerin; Dingome; Ripart, Ugbo.

Last five results

PSG resultsTroyes results
Strasbourg 3-3 PSG (Apr 29)Troyes 3-0 Lille (May 1)
PSG 1-1 Lorient (Apr 23)Nice 1-0 Troyes (Apr 24)
Angers 0-3 PSG (Apr 20)Troyes 0-1 Clermont (Apr 20)
PSG 2-1 Marseille (Apr 17)Troyes 1-1 Strasbourg (Apr 17)
Clermont 1-6 PSG (Apr 9)Monaco 2-1 Troyes (Apr 10)

Head-to-head

DateResult
8/7/2021Troyes 1-2 PSG
3/3/2018Troyes 0-2 PSG
11/27/2017PSG 2-0 Troyes
3/13/2016Troyes 0-9 PSG
11/28/2015PSG 4-1 Troyes