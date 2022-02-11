PSG vs Rennes: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Paris Saint-Germain can maintain their healthy lead over the rest of Ligue 1 when they welcome European hopefuls Rennes for a Friday night clash at Parc des Princes.

The league leaders could welcome back talismanic forward Neymar as Mauricio Pochettino's side look to maintain their major hold on the domestic championship title race.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 encounter, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier, Innocent, Franchi Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Dagba, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes, Bitshiabu Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Di Maria, Pereira, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Ebimbe, Michut, Gharbi, Bitumazala, Simons Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Messi, Yansane

A 5-1 demolition job on Ligue 1 title holders Lille only further underlined just how big the gulf is between Mauricio Pochettino's team and the rest of his side's rivals - and they can maintain their advantage with another triumph heading into the weekend.

With Neymar back in training too, the Brazil star could very well make his return to action - though any role is likely to be a cameo to ease him back in from the bench.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Danilo, Paredes, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Simons.

Position Rennes roster Goalkeepers Salin, Gomes, Bonet, Alemdar, Damergy Defenders Truffert, Bade, Aguerd, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traore, Belocian Midfielders Santamaria, Sulemana, Bourigeaud, Diouf, Tait, Majer, Ugochukwu, Martin Forwards Terrier, Guirassy, Doku, Tchaouna, Laborde, Tel

Bruno Genesio's side have endured fluctuating form, including a tough loss to Lens, since the turn of the new year, but they'll be hopeful that they can spring something of a surprise against their favoured hosts.

The return of Alfred Gomis from the Africa Cup of Nations is a particular boost for them too, with the goalkeeper likely to go straight back into the starting line-up.

Predicted Rennes starting XI: Gomis; Traore, Omari, Aguerd, Meling; Majer, Martin, Santamaria; Bourigeaud, Laborde, Terrier.

Last five results

PSG results Rennes results Lille 1-5 PSG (Feb 6) Rennes 2-0 Brest (Feb 6) PSG 0 (5)-(6) Nice (Jan 31) Clermont Foot 2-1 Rennes (Jan 23) PSG 4-0 Reims (Jan 23) Rennes 6-0 Bordeaux (Jan 16) PSG 2-0 Brest (Jan 15) Lens 1-0 Rennes (Jan 8) Lyon 1-1 PSG (Jan 9) Nancy 1 (4)-(3) 1 Rennes (Jan 2)

Head-to-head