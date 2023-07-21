PSG vs Le Havre: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the pre-season friendly between PSG and Le Havre, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will begin their pre-season preparations with a friendly fixture against Le Havre at the Campus PSG ground on Friday.

The team from Paris ended last season with a title victory and a disappointing exit in the Champions League. The league title was won with a one-point advantage over the second-placed team. New boss Luis Enrique will be hoping to get his players ready in his system to not only dominate Ligue 1 but also impress in Europe.

Le Havre have already played two friendlies after the end of the previous season. They beat Triglav 9-2 before defeating Caen 3-1.

PSG vs Le Havre kick-off time

Date: July 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 11am EDT Venue: Campus PSG

The pre-season friendly between PSG and Le Havre will be played at Campus PSG ground on Friday. Kick-off is at 11am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch PSG vs Le Havre online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be streamed live via a subscription with PSG TV Premium. Match highlights and training videos will also be made available on the platform. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Several players are making progress in their respective recoveries at PSG. Nordi Mukiele has returned to the pitch and is actively participating in running sessions. Neymar, after engaging in individual training sessions last week, is anticipated to join some of the team's training sessions this week.

Presnel Kimpembe is diligently following his recovery protocol and is set to make his comeback at the beginning of August. However, Nuno Mendes, who suffered a ruptured right hamstring recently, will continue to receive treatment for the next few weeks as part of his rehabilitation process.

None of the players mentioned above will take part in the friendly game against Le Havre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez, Pembele, Kurzawa, Gharbi, Nhaga, Skriniar, Housni Midfielders: Ugarte, Verratti, Ruiz, Asensio, Vitinha, Sanches, Lee, Ndour, Zaire-Emery, Draxler, Gharbi, Housni, Lemina, E.Mbappe Forwards: Pembele, K.Mbappe, Ekitike

Le Havre team news

Le Havre have made a significant signing in the form of 21-year-old midfielder Rassoul Ndiaye, who has joined the team from Sochaux for a fee of €1.5m (£1.3m). He is set to play a key role in the squad.

In preparation for a potential battle to avoid a drop from the league this season, Le Havre has wisely bolstered their defense by acquiring former Troyes defender Yoann Salmier and experienced Hungarian international Loic Nego .

Position Players Goalkeepers: Salifou Soumah, Arthur Desmas, Mathieu Gorgelin, Mohamed Koné Defenders: Arouna Sangante, Yoann Salmier, Gautier Lloris, Étienne Youté Kinkoué, Yoni Gomis, Christopher Operi, Abdelwahed Wahib, Oualid El Hajjam, Loïc Nego Midfielders: Nolan Mbemba, Aloïs Confais, Daler Kuzyaev, Rassoul Ndiaye, Yassine Kechta, Oussama Targhalline, Mokrane Bentoumi Forwards: Nabil Alioui, Issa Soumaré, Kandet Diawara, Samuel Grandsir, Josué Casimir, Quentin Cornette, Nassim Chadli, Yann Kitala, Antoine Joujou, Pape Ibnou Ba

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2020 Le Havre 0-9 PSG Friendly April, 2019 PSG 3-0 Le Havre Ligue 1 November 2008 Le Havre 1-3 PSG Ligue 1 January 2003 PSG 1-0 Le Havre Ligue 1 August 2002 Le Havre 0-1 PSG Ligue 1

