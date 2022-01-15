PSG vs Brest: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Paris Saint-Germain is hoping for another three points to move closer to the Ligue 1 title as it hosts Brest.

PSG is 11 points clear of Nice at the top of the Ligue 1 table, fully in control of this season's title race.

Games PSG vs Brest Date January 15, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Navas, Rico, Letellier Defenders Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Dagba, Kehrer, Mendes Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Rafinha, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Ebimbe, Simons, Gharbi, Draxler Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Di Maria

Lionel Messi has only just recovered from coronavirus and has been ruled out for the game with Brest.

Neymar is also injured and will not feature, while Gianluigi Donnarumma, Julian Draxler, Danilo Pereira and Angel Di Maria are also recovering from their own Covid-19 infections.

PSG has three players at the Africa Cup of Nations: Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Navas; Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Wijnaldum, Paredes, Verratti; Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe.

Position Brest roster Goalkeepers Larsonneur, Coudert Defenders Duverne, Brassier, Chardonnet, Bain, Pierre-Gabriel, Uronen, Faussurier, Herelle Midfielders Lasne, Agoume, Faivre, Magnetti, Mbock Forwards Honorat, Cardona, Mounie, Said, Le Douaron, Badji

Brest has just one player in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations: Alergia midfielder Haris Bekebla.

Coach Michel Der Zakarian has doubts over both Irvin Cardona and Romain Faivre after they sat out of training in mid-week, but is optimistic they can return to face the Ligue 1 leaders.

Romain del Castillo and Sebastien Cibois are both ruled out through injury.

Predicted Brest starting XI: Bizot; Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Herelle, Duverne; Faivre, Lasne, Agoume, Honorat; Mounie, Cardona.

Last five results

PSG results Brest results Lyon 1-1 PSG (Jan 9) Brest 0-3 Nice (Jan 9) Vannes 0-4 PSG (Jan 3) Brest 3-0 Bordeaux (Jan 2) Lorient 1-1 PSG (Dec 22) Troyes 1-1 Brest (Dec 22) Feignies 0-3 PSG (Dec 19) Dinan Lehon 0-0 Brest (Dec 19) PSG 2-0 Monaco (Dec 12) Brest 0-4 Montpellier (Dec 11)

Head-to-head