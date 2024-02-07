PSG vs Brest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

PSG are set to take on Brest in a Coupe de France round of 16 tie at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.
The Parisians defeated Strasbourg 2-1 to open up an eight-point lead atop the Ligue 1 standings table at the weekend, while Brest are not far behind on third spot following a goalless draw with Nice.
In the cup tournament, PSG and Brest overcame Orleans and Trelissac, respectively, in the round of 32 stage.
PSG vs Brest kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:10 pm ET
|Venue:
|Parc des Princes
The Coupe de France match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
It will kick off at 3:10 pm ET on Wednesday, February 7, in the United States (US).
How to watch PSG vs Brest online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on Fubo, FS2 and FOX Deportes in the US. Fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
PSG team news
Goncalo Ramos and Kylian Mbappe are likely to spearhead the attack, with Marco Asensio deployed in a little deeper position behind the two.
While Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Rico are yet to feature at all this season, injuries also rule out the likes of Layvin Kurzawa and Nuno Mendes.
Alexandre Letellier is set to miss out through an illness, while Milan Skriniar is a doubt due to an ankle issue.
PSG possible XI: Navas; Soler, Marquinhos, Pereira, Hernandez; Vitinha, Ruiz, Muani; Asensio; Ramos, Mbappe
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas
|Defenders:
|Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee
|Forwards:
|K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola
Brest team news
Goalkeeper Gregoire Coudert is likely to take his spot in between the sticks for another cup tie, ahead of the regular starter in the league, Marco Bizot.
Bilal Brahimi, Jeremy Le Douaron and Jordan Amavi remain sidelined through injuries, but Julien Le Cardinal will be pushing for a start on Wednesday.
Brest possible XI: Coudert; Lala, Le Cardinal, Brassier, Locko; Camara, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Satriano, Lage
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bizot, Marillat, Coudert
|Defenders:
|Brassier, Chardonnet, Locko, Cartillier, Lala, Le Cardinal, Zogbe
|Midfielders:
|Lees-Melou, Martin, Camara, Magnetti, Pereira Lage, Doumbia
|Forwards:
|Satriano, Mounie, Del Castillo, Camblan, Lebeau
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 28, 2024
|PSG 2-2 Brest
|Ligue 1
|October 29, 2023
|Brest 2-3 PSG
|Ligue 1
|March 11, 2023
|Brest 1-2 PSG
|Ligue 1
|September 10, 2022
|PSG 1-0 Brest
|Ligue 1
|January 15, 2022
|PSG 2-0 Brest
|Ligue 1