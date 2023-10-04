WATCH: Tensions running high! PSG ultras clash with Newcastle fans and police ahead of Champions League clash

Paris Saint-Germain ultras clashed with Newcastle fans and police ahead of Champions League clash at St. James' Park.

PSG ultras clashed with Newcastle fans

Bottles were thrown and some flares were charged

Riot police deployed on the spot

WHAT HAPPENED? Special riot force had to be deployed to diffuse a tense situation between both sets of fans.

There were clashes at Grainger Street and Bigg Market as PSG ultras marched their way to the stadium. Bottles were thrown and even flares were used as missiles. Police officers were seen forming a human barricade to separate the two fan bases - who were locked in a fiery standoff with each other.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle are hosting a Champions League home match after 20 years and the excitement among the fans is palpable. The Magpies were held to a draw on matchday one by AC Milan at San Siro and Eddie Howe will hope to get the three points to keep their continental campaign on track.

WHAT NEXT? The fan clashes before the match have already set the mercury soaring and it now remains to be seen if the players can keep their calm on the pitch.