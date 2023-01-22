PSG concerned over Neymar fitness ahead of huge Bayern Munich Champions League clash

PSG are worried about the ankle issue star Neymar picked up while on World Cup duty for Brazil, with Champions League knockouts four weeks away.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar was injured in Brazil's first World Cup group game before returning later in the tournament. He has since played regularly for PSG, but has been far short of his best, highlighted by a sending off in his first game back and a poorly-struck missed penalty last week against Riyad All Stars.

And though the Brazilian is in the squad as PSG take on Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday night, the club fear he may not be fully fit for the months ahead, according to L'Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar is a crucial part of PSG's deadly attacking trio, forming one of Europe's best forward lines with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. And the Parisians will need all three to be fit if they are to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League knockout stages next month.

PSG are also nervous about the fitness of Presnel Kimpembe. The centre-back has struggled with an Achilles problem for a number of months, and his return to team training is still on hold.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Still, manager Christophe Galtier has promised he will try to put his best side on the pitch going forward, promising that PSG will put out a strong XI as they place sixth-division Pays de Cassel in the French Cup:

"The best possible team will be fielded. It would be stupid to turn over," Galtier said.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The Brazilian appears set to be in the PSG squad for the coming weeks, even as he continues to nurse a knock that has caused him discomfort.