PSG complete €50m signing of Icardi from Inter

have completed the full purchase of Mauro Icardi, with receiving €50 million (£45m/$56m) plus an additional €8m in bonuses for the Argentine striker.

Icardi, who had been on loan at Parc des Princes since the start of the 2019-20 season, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal, tying him to the French capital club until 2024.

The finer details of the contract were finalised on Sunday, with Goal having previously revealed the Nerazzurri insisted on including an 'anti-Juventus' clause that would see the San Siro side bag an additional €15m if their former captain is sold on to a side.

In a statement on the club's official website, Inter said: "FC Internazionale Milano announces the transfer of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain FC: the striker, born in 1993, has permanently moved to the French club.

"The Club thanks the player for the six seasons he spent with us and wishes him the best for his future professional career."

