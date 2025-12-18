How to watch Providence vs Seton Hall NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Providence Friars will square off against the Seton Hall Pirates to start the pivotal NCAAM game on December 19, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

This season, the Friars are 6-0 at home and fourth across the Big East with 17.3 assists per game, led by Stefan Vaaks, who averages 3.5. The Pirates have a 9-1 record in games where they commit fewer turnovers compared to their opponents and are 1-0 away from home. Additionally, they are averaging just 9.7 turnovers per game.

Seton Hall averages 6.1 made three-pointers per game, which is 4.4 fewer than the 10.5 threes Providence usually allows, but Providence scores 91.7 points per game, and this is 30.1 higher than the 61.6 points Seton Hall permits.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Providence Friars vs Seton Hall Pirates NCAAM game.

Providence Friars vs Seton Hall Pirates: Date and tip-off time

The Providence Friars and the Seton Hall Pirates will meet in an electrifying NCAAM game on December 19, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Date December 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Amica Mutual Pavilion Location Providence, Rhode Island

How to watch Providence Friars vs Seton Hall Pirates on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Providence Friars and the Seton Hall Pirates live on:

TV channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Providence Friars team news

Jason Edwards shoots 81.4% from the free-throw line and 46.3% from the field while averaging 19.2 points per game.

Oswin Erhunmwunse averages 2.3 offensive and 4.9 defensive rebounds per game, totaling 7.3 rebounds.

Stefan Vaaks averages 1.9 turnovers per game while scoring 3.5 assists in 29.2 minutes.

Seton Hall Pirates team news

AJ Staton-McCray is shooting 46.2% from the field and an outstanding 93.1% from the free-throw line while averaging 14.3 points per game.

Stephon Payne averages 5.6 rebounds per game, comprising 3.4 defensive and 2.3 offensive rebounds.

Adam Clark averages 2.6 turnovers per game while dishing out 5.5 assists in 28.3 minutes.

Providence Friars and Seton Hall Pirates head-to-head record

In the last five head-to-head encounters, Providence has prevailed, with the Friars defeating Seton Hall in three of the previous five games. Providence has won the past two games in 2025, beating Seton Hall 69–67 on January 29 and 91–85 on January 12. They also won 67–63 on January 25, 2024, demonstrating their propensity to prevail in close, physical games.

The Pirates may be dangerous when they control tempo, as evidenced by Seton Hall's 61–57 victory over Providence on January 4, 2024, and their 82–58 victory over Providence on March 4, 2023. However, recent patterns hint at another close game where Providence's late-game performance could once again make the difference.