How to watch today's Providence Friars vs UConn Huskies NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Providence vs UConn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Big East action heats up on Saturday as the UConn Huskies (19-9) hit the road to take on the Providence Friars (12-16) at 12 p.m. ET.

The Huskies have had their share of highs and lows this season, mixing impressive victories with some gut-wrenching losses. They started strong, winning 12 of their first 15 games, with setbacks only against Memphis, Colorado, and Dayton. However, their form has been inconsistent since, going 6-6 over their last 12 matchups. During this stretch, they picked up wins against Georgetown, Butler, DePaul, Marquette, Creighton, and Villanova but suffered losses to Villanova, Creighton, Xavier, St. John’s (twice), and Seton Hall. That leaves UConn at 18-9 through their first 27 outings.

On the other hand, the Friars have experienced a rollercoaster season and have struggled to find consistency. They kicked off the year with five straight victories, only to stumble into a 2-8 skid, where their only wins came against BYU and DePaul amidst losses to Oklahoma, Davidson, Indiana, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, St. John’s, Marquette, and UConn. They rebounded momentarily with a 4-2 run, picking up victories against Butler, Seton Hall (twice), and Georgetown. However, their recent struggles have continued, going 1-6 in their last seven games, with a lone win over Villanova while suffering defeats to St. John’s, Creighton, Butler, Xavier, Georgetown, and Marquette. This leaves them at 12-16 through 28 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Providence Friars vs. the UConn Huskies NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Providence Friars vs UConn Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The Providence Friars vs UConn Huskies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Date Saturday, March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Amica Mutual Pavilion Location Providence, Rhode Island

How to watch Providence Friars vs UConn Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Providence Friars vs. the UConn Huskies on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Providence Friars vs UConn Huskies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Providence Friars team news & key performers

For Providence, Jayden Pierre led the team in their lopsided defeat, contributing 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists—but he was the only Friar to reach double figures. Oswin Erhunmwunse finished with eight points, eight rebounds, and three blocks, but the team struggled offensively, shooting just 33% from the floor and 23% from three-point range. The Friars were outworked on the glass (39-34) and turned the ball over 18 times, compared to just 10 forced turnovers against Marquette.

On the injury front, Providence will be without G Jabri Abdur-Rahim and F Bryce Hopkins.

UConn Huskies news & key performers

In UConn’s latest triumph over Georgetown, Tarris Reed Jr. put up a dominant double-double, tallying 20 points and 10 rebounds. Solo Ball remained a steady contributor, racking up 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists, including four three-pointers. Liam McNeeley added 17 points, while Hassan Diarra chipped in 14 points and a game-high seven assists. Alex Karaban also joined the double-digit club with 13 points, becoming just the ninth player in program history to reach 200 career three-pointers. The Huskies excelled offensively, shooting 55% from the field and 38% from deep, while dominating the battle on the boards (35-18) and outscoring the Hoyas 30-3 on second-chance opportunities. They also controlled the paint, outscoring Georgetown 48-32 in that area.