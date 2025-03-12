How to watch today's Providence Friars vs Butler Bulldogs NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Providence vs Butler NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 9 seed Butler Bulldogs (13-18) are set to clash with the No. 8 seed Providence Friars (12-19) in the opening round of the Big East Tournament. Both squads are looking to shake off rough stretches and make a push in postseason play.

Butler started the season on solid footing, dropping just one of its first eight games, a setback against Austin Peay. However, things quickly took a turn as the Bulldogs hit a tough stretch, suffering losses to Houston, North Dakota State, Wisconsin, Marquette, UConn, Villanova, St. John’s, Providence, and Creighton. They bounced back with a 6-4 run that featured victories over Seton Hall (twice), DePaul (twice), Providence, and Georgetown. Yet, the momentum didn’t last, as Butler has since stumbled through a four-game skid with defeats at the hands of St. John’s, Villanova, Xavier, and Creighton. As it stands, the Bulldogs have posted a 13-18 record across 31 contests.

Providence got off to a red-hot start, rattling off five straight wins out of the gate. But from that point on, the Friars struggled to find their footing, dropping eight of their next 10 games to teams like Oklahoma, Davidson, Indiana, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, St. John’s, Marquette, and UConn. They responded with a brief 4-2 stretch, securing wins over Butler, Seton Hall (twice), and Georgetown. However, the wheels fell off soon after, as Providence endured a brutal 1-9 run, with losses to St. John’s, Creighton, Butler, Xavier, Georgetown, Marquette, UConn, DePaul, and Xavier again. The Friars enter tournament play with a 12-19 mark through 31 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Providence Friars vs. the Butler Bulldogs NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Providence Friars vs Butler Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Providence Friars and the Butler Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch Providence Friars vs Butler Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Friars and the Bulldogs on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Providence Friars team news & key performers

Providence is averaging 71.4 points per game while knocking down 44.3% of its field goal attempts and 36.2% from beyond the arc. The Friars have been less reliable from the charity stripe, sinking 68.6% of their free throws. However, they hold a significant edge on the glass, ranking 73rd nationally with a 52.3% total rebounding rate.

Ryan Mela contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists over 32 minutes on the floor. Jayden Pierre and Oswin Erhunmwunse each chipped in eight points, with Pierre grabbing five boards and Erhunmwunse pulling down six in the losing effort.

Providence has been slightly better on that end, giving up 72.4 points per contest with opponents shooting 43.1% overall and 33.6% from deep.

Butler Bulldogs news & key performers

Offensively, Butler has been fairly efficient, putting up 74.4 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range. The Bulldogs have also been steady from the free-throw line, converting 74.6% of their attempts. On the boards, they rank 139th nationally with a 51.0% total rebounding rate. Senior forward Jahmyl Telfort has been a key piece in the Bulldogs’ offensive attack.

Leading the scoring charge were Patrick McCaffery and Jahmyl Telfort, both finishing with 19 points in the loss against Creighton. McCaffery also tallied three steals and a pair of assists, while Telfort dished out six assists and collected five rebounds. Providing a spark off the bench, Andre Screen added 10 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

Defensively, Butler has struggled at times, allowing 73.8 points per game while opponents shoot 43.8% from the field and 31.6% from three-point range.