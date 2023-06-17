This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Portugal vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz)
How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifier between Portugal and Bosnia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal will be looking to maintain their perfect start in the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they welcome Bosnia-Herzegovina to Lisbon on Saturday.

The Selecao couldn't have asked for a better start under new boss Roberto Martinez, given the 4-0 win over Liechtenstein at home and a 6-0 result at Luxembourg to hog the top spot in Group J.

Currently, third in the group, Bosnia-Herzegovina started their qualification campaign with a 3-0 victory over Iceland but then suffered a 2-0 loss to Slovakia.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs Bosnia-Herzegovina kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 17, 2023
Kick-off time:2:45 pm EDT
Venue:Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

The Euro 2024 qualification game between Portugal and Bosnia-Herzegovina is scheduled for June 17, 2023, at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Portugal vs Bosnia-Herzegovina online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcasted live on TV on fuboTV in the United States.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Goncalo Ramos is expected to be confined to the bench as Cristiano Ronaldo should be joined by Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix in the final third.

With Nuno Mendes out injured, Raphael Guerreiro should start on the left. Manchester United duo Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes should also be in the XI.

Portugal possible XI: Patricio; A. Silva, Dias, Danilo; Dalot, Palhinha, Fernandes, Guerreiro; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Felix.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Costa, Sa, Patricio
Defenders:A. Silva, Pereira, Dalot, Inacio, Cancelo, Semedo, Pepe, Guerreiro, Dias, Gomes
Midfielders:B. Silva, Palhinha, Otavio, Fernandes, Horta, Sanches, Neves, Vitinha
Forwards:Ronaldo, Jota, Felix, Leao, Ramos

Bosnia-Herzegovina team news

127-cap Edin Dzeko is the automatic choice up front, with the experienced Miralem Pjanic in the middle of the park.

The backline is expected to be marshaled by Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible XI: Sehic; Dedic, Ahmedhodzic, Milicevic, Sanicanin, Gazibegovic; Hadziahmetovic, Cimirot, Pjanic; Dzeko, Prevljak.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sehic, Piric
Defenders:Ahmedhozic, Barisic, Sanicanin, Milicevic, Kolasinac, Dedic, Gazibegovic
Midfielders:Cimirot, Pjanic, Tahirovic, Varesanovic, Menalo, Stevanovic
Forwards:Dzeko, Hamulic, Prevljak, Kodro, Bilbija

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
November 16, 2011Portugal 6-2 Bosnia-HerzegovinaEuro qualifiers
November 12, 2011Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-0 PortugalEuro qualifiers
November 19, 2009Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-1 PortugalWorld Cup qualifiers
November 15, 2009Portugal 1-0 Bosnia-HerzegovinaWorld Cup qualifiers

