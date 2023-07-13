Portugal U19 vs Norway U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U19 Championship match between Portugal and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal will take on Norway in the semi-final of the U19 Euro championship at the Hibernians Stadium on Thursday.

Portugal will be confident of progress as they are unbeaten since March 2022 and their current run has lasted ten matches. They have won all their group games in the ongoing tournament and have only let in two goals.

Norway, on the other hand, have registered two back-to-back draws against Iceland and Spain heading into this crucial fixture. In their tournament opener, they edged Greece in a nine-goal thriller and the team will be hoping to pull off an upset in the semi-final on Thursday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs Norway kick-off time

Date: July 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 12pm EDT Venue: Hibernians Stadium

How to watch Portugal vs Norway online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on UEFA TV for fans in the United States (UK). Match highlights and related videos will be available on the platform after the final whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Portugal's attacking prowess is boosted by the presence of Benfica forward Hugo Felix, who has netted five goals in both the qualifying matches and the ongoing finals. He is part of a potent attack which includes Rodrigo Ribeiro, the leading striker from Sporting.

The upcoming match will see the return of several key players, including Manchester City's Carlos Borges, who were rested during the victory against Malta. They will bolster the starting lineup on Thursday, adding depth and experience to the Portuguese squad.

Portugal U19 predicted XI: G. Ribeiro; Esteves, A. Ribeiro, Bras, Marques; Sa, N. Felix, Prioste; H. Felix, R. Ribeiro, Borges

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ribeiro, Pinto Defenders: Esteves, Ribeiro, Bras, Marques, Fernandes, Gomes Midfielders: Prioste, Felix, Sa, Goncalves, Da Rocha, Justo Forwards: Borges, Ribeiro, Meireles, Nabian, Fale, Felix

Norway team news

No new injuries have been reported from the Norway camp. The team's top scorers in the finals so far are Niklas Odegaard and Alwande Roaldsoy, who have both scored two goals each. Erik Flataker, an 18-year-old forward, scored four goals during qualifying.

Norway U19 predicted XI: Ree; Solheim, Haram, Hopland, Egeli; Odegard, Roaldsoy, Braude; Sivertsen, Flataker, Jakobsen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ree, Engh Defenders: Murugesapillai, Egeli, Hopland, Solheim, Haram, Andresen, Holten, Bassi, Blikstad Midfielders: Roaldsoy, Odegard, Aas, Bruseth, Braude Forwards: Skogvold, Flataker, Faraas, Sivertsen, Jakobsen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2018 Norway 1-3 Portugal U19 Euro February 2017 Norway 0-1 Portugal Friendly February 2016 Norway 1-2 Portugal Friendly February 2015 Norway 0-4 Portugal Friendly February 2014 Norway 0-1 Portugal Friendly

