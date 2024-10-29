Portland Trail Blazers 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Portland Trail Blazers basketball games anywhere in the United States.

The Portland Trail Blazers remain in a rebuilding phase as they work to redefine themselves in the wake of Damian Lillard's departure. While Scoot Henderson may not have been the blockbuster pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, the franchise is committed to maximizing his potential.

There were certainly less favorable outcomes, and Chauncey Billups now has a roster with ample talent to mold into a competitive unit. Though a playoff push might not be on the horizon this season, Portland appears on the brink of a promising future.

From regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

Portland Trail Blazers upcoming NBA fixtures

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Sun, Oct 27 New Orleans Pelicans 3:00 PM KATU 2.2 Mon, Oct 28 @ Sacramento Kings 7:00 PM KATU 2.2 Wed, Oct 30 @ LA Clippers 7:30 PM KATU 2.2 Fri, Nov 1 Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 PM KATU 2.2 Sat, Nov 2 @ Phoenix Suns 7:00 PM KATU 2.2 Mon, Nov 4 @ New Orleans Pelicans 6:30 PM KATU 2.2 Thu, Nov 7 @ San Antonio Spurs 5:00 PM KATU 2.2 Fri, Nov 8 @ Minnesota Timberwolves 6:00 PM KATU 2.2 Sun, Nov 10 Memphis Grizzlies 6:00 PM KATU 2.2 Tue, Nov 12 Minnesota Timberwolves 7:00 PM KATU 2.2 Wed, Nov 13 Minnesota Timberwolves 7:00 PM KATU 2.2 Sun, Nov 17 Atlanta Hawks 3:00 PM KATU 2.2 Wed, Nov 20 @ Oklahoma City Thunder 5:00 PM KATU 2.2 Fri, Nov 22 @ Houston Rockets 5:00 PM KATU 2.2 Sat, Nov 23 @ Houston Rockets 5:00 PM KATU 2.2 Mon, Nov 25 @ Memphis Grizzlies 5:00 PM KATU 2.2 Wed, Nov 27 @ Indiana Pacers 4:00 PM KATU 2.2 Fri, Nov 29 Sacramento Kings 7:00 PM KATU 2.2 Sun, Dec 1 Dallas Mavericks 6:00 PM KATU 2.2 Tue, Dec 3 @ LA Clippers 7:30 PM KATU 2.2 Fri, Dec 6 Utah Jazz 7:00 PM KATU 2.2 Sun, Dec 8 @ Los Angeles Lakers 6:30 PM KATU 2.2 Thu, Dec 19 Denver Nuggets 7:00 PM KATU 2.2 Sat, Dec 21 @ San Antonio Spurs 5:30 PM KATU 2.2 Mon, Dec 23 @ Dallas Mavericks 5:30 PM KATU 2.2 Thu, Dec 26 Utah Jazz 7:00 PM KATU 2.2, NBA TV Sat, Dec 28 Dallas Mavericks 7:00 PM KATU 2.2 Mon, Dec 30 Philadelphia 76ers 7:00 PM KATU 2.2

Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers 2024-25 season results

October

Date Result Record Wed, Oct 23 Golden St. Warriors 110-105 Portland Trail Blazers 0-1 Fri, Oct 25 New Orleans Pelicans 116-101 Portland Trail Blazers 0-2 Sat, Oct 26 New Orleans Pelicans 114-106 Portland Trail Blazers 1-2

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers NBA games in local markets

The Portland Trail Blazers have expanded access for fans across the Pacific Northwest this season. After ending their contract with ROOT Sports a year early, the Blazers announced a new partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group to launch the Rip City TV Network for the 2024-25 season.

With this new setup, Blazers fans in select Oregon and Washington cities can catch games on local channels:

City OTA Antenna Cable Portland KATU: Channel 2.1 (6 games), KATU Charge!: Channel 2.2, KUNP 47.1 (coming Jan 1), La Grande - KUNP 16.1 Comcast, KATU: Channel 302, 1170; Spectrum, KATU Charge!: Channel 184; Astound Broadband, Northwest Fiber, TDS Medford KTVL: Channel 10.3 Spectrum, TBD.TV Network: Channel 187 Eugene KVAL: Channel 13.2; Roseburg - KPIC: Channel 4.2; Coos Bay - KCBY: Channel 11.2 Comcast, TBD.TV Network: Channel 313, 1186; Spectrum, TBD.TV Network: Channel 187 Yakima/Pasco KEPR-3: Channel 19.3, KIMA-3: Channel 29.3 Spectrum, TBD.TV Network: Channel 181 Seattle KUNS.1 (13 games): Channel 51.1; KUNS.2 TBD.TV Network (all other games): Channel 51.2 Comcast, KUNS: Channel 112, 1051 (13 games); Comcast, TBD.TV Network: Channel 363, 1162; Spectrum, KUNS: Channel 798 (13 games); Astound Broadband, Northwest Fiber

The Rip City TV Network will cover all Blazers games that aren't on national TV. For the 2024-25 season, Portland has just one nationally televised game—Damian Lillard's return to the Moda Center on January 28.

Per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian/OregonLive, fans can also view games via DirectTV on KUNP Univision (Channel 47) and on Dish Network through KUNP Univision (Channel 16) starting in 2025. Streaming platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV will also carry Blazers games, making it easy for fans to follow the team's journey.

Fans will also have the option to stream Blazers games via their direct-to-consumer streaming option, BlazerVision. The subscription costs $120 for the 2024-25 season or $19.99/month starting from November 1.

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Portland Trail Blazers games for absolutely free? Fans can watch KATU 2.2 and 2.1 over-the-air for free with an antenna, though some cities, like Bend, aren't covered yet. The network's reach is expected to expand to other cities over time. You can also watch ABC for free by installing an over-the-air antenna.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream Portland games, you can also grab a free trial from a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM.

How to watch the 2024-25 Portland Trail Blazers season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans have access to four types of streaming platforms this season. There are four multi-channel services offering both national and regional games (Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV), two dedicated solely to national broadcasts (Sling, Max), multiple region-specific platforms (DTC platforms like MSG+, FanDuel Sports Network), and one service focused on out-of-market matchups (NBA League Pass). These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

NBA teams provide direct-to-consumer streaming options, which can complement your existing TV provider, but based on our experience, the cost doesn't justify it. Fan Duel Sports Network is priced at $20 a month, while MSG+ will set you back $30 per month. While it might seem like a way to cut expenses, you’ll likely feel frustrated when you're unable to watch nationally broadcast games, which occur at least once a month.

Moreover, not every team offers this streaming option, and if you frequently travel outside your local market, you'll lose access to your team's games altogether. This makes multi-channel services like DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo even better as they show both regional and national matchups.

Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers TV Schedule

(*) - Requires add-on or higher tier

Game Channel DTV Stream Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube New Orleans Pelicans KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ Sacramento Kings KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ LA Clippers KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - Oklahoma City Thunder KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ Phoenix Suns KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ New Orleans Pelicans KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ San Antonio Spurs KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ Minnesota Timberwolves KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - Memphis Grizzlies KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - Minnesota Timberwolves KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - Atlanta Hawks KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ Oklahoma City Thunder KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ Houston Rockets KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ Houston Rockets KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ Memphis Grizzlies KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ Indiana Pacers KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - Sacramento Kings KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - Dallas Mavericks KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ LA Clippers KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - Utah Jazz KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ Los Angeles Lakers KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - Denver Nuggets KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ San Antonio Spurs KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - @ Dallas Mavericks KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - Utah Jazz KATU 2.2 $15 $8 - $11 $11 Dallas Mavericks KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - - Philadelphia 76ers KATU 2.2 $28 ✓ - - -

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers NBA games on DirecTV Stream

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

Price: $108.99 plus RSN fees (varies regionally)

Free Trial: Yes (5 Days)

Channels: Rip City TV Network, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including Rip City TV Network , compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including monthly RSN fees, which you can check here by entering your pin code.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Portland, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

🏷️💸SALE:- Choose $15 OFF each month for the first 2 months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers NBA games on Fubo

Recommended Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99 plus RSN fees ($15)

Free Trial: Yes (7 Days)

Channels Included: Rip City TV Network, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

To catch Portland Trail Blazers games, you can tune in via Rip City TV Network, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and ABC with their Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month. However, it's important to mention that TNT is not included in this lineup.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

🏷️💸SALE:- Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $74.99 (normally $95) after your Free Trial

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers NBA games on Hulu+

Recommended Plan: Hulu+ Live TV

Price: $82.99

Free Trial: Yes (3 Days)

Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV (plans starting from $77 per month) includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT in every plan. While it excels in offering local channels, it falls short in providing regional sports networks (RSNs). You'll find a limited selection, such as NBC Sports' regional networks in certain areas, but major RSNs like FanDuel Sports and MSG Network are notably absent from its lineup.

NBA TV is currently not included in Hulu’s channel list, so you will miss a few games that are broadcast on it. Another drawback is the limit of two simultaneous streams, which could be an issue for larger families. However, unlimited DVR storage helps offset that limitation.

There's something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. It features all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. You can log into ESPN Plus with your Hulu credentials as soon as you subscribe.

🏷️💸SALE:- Save $23 each month for the first 3 months of Hulu Live TV with this special offer! This deal is available until November 19, so it's a great time to take advantage of the discount if you're looking to stream live TV at a reduced rate.

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers NBA games on Sling TV (Not recommended)

You can watch Portland Trail Blazers games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn't offer Rip City Network.

The budget-friendly options let you save money while customizing your plans to fit your viewing preferences. Based on your location, you may have access to local channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC. However, if you live in an area where these are available, your monthly cost will rise by $5. For sports enthusiasts, you can enhance the limited selection by adding a Sports Extra package to your subscription.

Can I watch the Portland Trail Blazers with Max?

You can catch any Portland games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch Portland Trail Blazers games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch Portland Trail Blazers Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Portland TV market, another dependable way to watch Trail Blazers in action is via a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Useful links