Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vancouver Whitecaps go to Providence Park on Saturday to face Portland Timbers in pursuit of their first away victory of the MLS season.

Timbers came within minutes of winning back-to-back domestic games for the first time this season, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Austin FC, while the Caps extended their unbeaten streak in this tournament to eight games, winning a nail-biter 3-2 against Minnesota United.

Timbers were winless in six MLS matches prior to their previous Pacific Northwest rivalry meeting against Seattle Sounders, four of which were losses, including a 1-0 setback on the road against Vancouver.

Giovanni Savarese's men have been singing a different tune since a 4-1 loss at home to the Rave Green, going unbeaten in successive league games for the first time in 2023 and presently holding the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference with 12 points.

Their slumbering offence, which had scored one goal or fewer in six of their first seven MLS games, appears to have awakened, scoring multiple goals in five of their previous six matches across all competitions.

In their midweek clash against Real Salt Lake in the US Open Cup, Timbers twice lost a lead as they went on to lose 4-3 in extra time.

The Whitecaps earned three points in a back-and-forth match against a tenacious Loons team, moving them up to seventh in the Western Conference, two points behind Dallas for fifth.

A win or draw this weekend would tie the Caps' longest unblemished away streak (four games) from last season. It would also equal their longest run without an MLS defeat at Providence Park.

Despite a gruelling hour of play on Wednesday, the Caps are still in contention for the Canadian Championship after defeating York United 4-1.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Providence Park

Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps face off on May 13 at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Portland vs Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Portland team news

Midfielder David Ayala suffered an ACL injury in Portland’s game against St Louis City on April 29 and is the latest addition to the team's list of long-term absentees. He will join Tega Ikoba, Eryk Williamson and Felipe Mora in the treatment room at the club and will play no part in the upcoming fixtures.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, Mabiala, Zuparic, Bravo; D. Chara, Paredes; Moreno, Evander, Blanco; Boli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham Defenders: Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders: Moreno, Asparilla, Blanco, D. Chara, Fogaca Forwards: Niezgoda

Whitecaps team news

Vancouver Whitecaps have only Max Anchor unavailable. The Caps will yet again be looking to Simon Becher for goals, as he has been their main contributor so far.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Brown, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Martins; Gressel, Cubas, Schopf; Caicedo, White, Gauld

Position Players Goalkeepers Takaoka, Hasal Defenders Veselinovic, Laborda, Brown, Martins, Blackmon, Yao, Ahmed Midfielders Cubas, Schopf, Vite, Gressel, Gutierrez, Teibert, Raposo, Berhalter, Aguilar Forwards Gauld, Cordova, Dajome, Becher

Head-to-Head Record

Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps over the course of their last five games have stayed toe to toe with two wins each with the same number of goals scored (seven). The last game ended in a 1-0 win for the Caps.

