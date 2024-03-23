Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers will take on the Philadelphia Union in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at Providence Park on Saturday.

Timbers have won two out of their first four matches and will be looking to climb up the table and claim an early advantage. Their opponents have been worse in the league as they are winless after the first three matches. Both teams will be desperate for points to avoid dropping down the standings.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

Portland Timbers' Claudio Bravo cannot play due to a muscle issue, and defender Marvin Loria is still struggling with an ankle injury.

Felipe Mora is sidelined for the home team due to injury, while Miguel Araujo, Maxime Crepeau, and Kamal Miller are on international duty.

Timbers predicted XI: Pantemis; E. Miller, McGraw, Zuparic, Mosquera; Chara, Paredes; Antony, Evander, Moreno; Asprilla.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham, Pantemis Defenders: Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders: Evander, Y. Chara, Moreno, Ayala, Asparilla, Blanco, Paredes, D. Chara, Williamson Forwards: Niezgoda, Ikoba

Philadelphia Union team news

American players Isaiah LeFlore and Holden Trent are unavailable for Philadelphia Union due to hamstring and knee injuries.

The visitors will also miss Leon Flach due to injury, along with Andre Blake, Daniel Gazdag, Damion Lowe, and Jack McGlynn, who are away for international commitments.

Union predicted XI: Semmle; Wagner, Glesnes, Elliott, Mbaizo; Martinez, Bedoya, Sullivan, Rafanello; Uhre, Carranza.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Semmle Defenders: Glesnes, Elliot, Makhanya, Portella, Wagner, Real, Mbaizo, Harriel, Berdecio Midfielders: Martinez, Bueno, Bedoya, Ngabo, Rafanello, Pariano Forwards: Anderson, Sullivan, Torres, Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Donovan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/05/22 Portland Timbers 0 - 2 Philadelphia Union MLS 31/05/21 Philadelphia Union 3 - 0 Portland Timbers MLS 06/08/20 Philadelphia Union 1 - 2 Portland Timbers MLS 26/05/19 Philadelphia Union 1 - 3 Portland Timbers MLS 05/08/18 Portland Timbers 3 - 0 Philadelphia Union MLS

