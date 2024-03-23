Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Portland Timbers will take on the Philadelphia Union in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at Providence Park on Saturday.
Timbers have won two out of their first four matches and will be looking to climb up the table and claim an early advantage. Their opponents have been worse in the league as they are winless after the first three matches. Both teams will be desperate for points to avoid dropping down the standings.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time
|Date:
|March 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Providence Park
The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Portland Timbers team news
Portland Timbers' Claudio Bravo cannot play due to a muscle issue, and defender Marvin Loria is still struggling with an ankle injury.
Felipe Mora is sidelined for the home team due to injury, while Miguel Araujo, Maxime Crepeau, and Kamal Miller are on international duty.
Timbers predicted XI: Pantemis; E. Miller, McGraw, Zuparic, Mosquera; Chara, Paredes; Antony, Evander, Moreno; Asprilla.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ivacic, Bingham, Pantemis
|Defenders:
|Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen
|Midfielders:
|Evander, Y. Chara, Moreno, Ayala, Asparilla, Blanco, Paredes, D. Chara, Williamson
|Forwards:
|Niezgoda, Ikoba
Philadelphia Union team news
American players Isaiah LeFlore and Holden Trent are unavailable for Philadelphia Union due to hamstring and knee injuries.
The visitors will also miss Leon Flach due to injury, along with Andre Blake, Daniel Gazdag, Damion Lowe, and Jack McGlynn, who are away for international commitments.
Union predicted XI: Semmle; Wagner, Glesnes, Elliott, Mbaizo; Martinez, Bedoya, Sullivan, Rafanello; Uhre, Carranza.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Semmle
|Defenders:
|Glesnes, Elliot, Makhanya, Portella, Wagner, Real, Mbaizo, Harriel, Berdecio
|Midfielders:
|Martinez, Bueno, Bedoya, Ngabo, Rafanello, Pariano
|Forwards:
|Anderson, Sullivan, Torres, Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Donovan
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|23/05/22
|Portland Timbers 0 - 2 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|31/05/21
|Philadelphia Union 3 - 0 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|06/08/20
|Philadelphia Union 1 - 2 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|26/05/19
|Philadelphia Union 1 - 3 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|05/08/18
|Portland Timbers 3 - 0 Philadelphia Union
|MLS