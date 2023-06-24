Portland Timbers vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Portland and NYCFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Portland Timbers finish their two-game homestand against New York City FC at Providence Park on Saturday in a rematch of the 2021 MLS Cup final.

The Pigeons were on the verge of snapping a 10-match winless streak in all competitions when they conceded deep into stoppage time, drawing with Atlanta United 2-2, while the Timbers were defeated 2-1 by the Chicago Fire on Wednesday.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

A break in attention late in their match on Wednesday proved costly for the Timbers, who lost for the sixth time in their previous seven league games.

Giovanni Savarese's men have lost their poise in the latter stages of the 2023 season, allowing a winning or equalizing goal after the 70th minute in five games this season, including at home to Chicago earlier this week.

During the current domestic season, the Timbers have played nine one-goal games, falling short in six of them, but just one was at home.

At this time, Nick Cushing must be wondering how his New York team will cross the finish line and earn three points.

Following a late point at home to the Columbus Crew last Saturday, it was a 95th-minute strike by the Five Stripes' Nick Firmino that left the Boys in Blue without a domestic victory in 10 matches, with another one this weekend setting a new club record for the longest run without a win in this competition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Jun 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Providence Park

Portland Timbers and New York City FC face off on Jun 24 at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Portland Timbers vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcasted live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Portland team news

Midfielder David Ayala suffered an ACL injury last month and is the latest addition to the team's list of long-term absentees. He will join Tega Ikoba, Eryk Williamson and Felipe Mora in the treatment room at the club and will play no part in the upcoming fixtures.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, McGraw, Mabiala, Bravo; D Chara, Paredes; Niezgoda, Evander, Loria; Boli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham Defenders: Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders: Moreno, Asparilla, Blanco, D. Chara, Fogaca Forwards: Niezgoda

NYCFC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro unavailable due to injuries. The club's top scorers are Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodriguez with four strikes each.

Maxime Chanot will miss the clash due to being called up by Luxembourg. The same is the case with James Sands who is with the USMNT.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Haak, Alfaro, Turnbull; Ilenic, Morales, Parks, Cufre; Rodriguez; Magno, Segal.

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Portland and NYCFC have ended with four wins for the Timbers and only one for the Pigeons. NYCFC's only win came in penalties in the 2021 MLS Cup final.

Useful links