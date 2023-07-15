Portland Timbers vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Portland and Columbus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Portland Timbers and Columbus Crew square off at Providence Park on Saturday night to kick off the new schedule for Major League Soccer.

The visitors are now unbeaten in eight games, but the Timbers will go into the weekend hoping to snap their five-game losing streak.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Portland Timbers are currently 12th in the West, five points outside the playoff spots, with just 23 points from 22 games played so far this season.

Only five of the 29 MLS teams have scored fewer goals than the Timbers, whose offensive lack of creativity has been a big factor in their terrible season.

Columbus Crew has won five games and drawn three since losing to Nashville at Geodis Park 3-1 in May, giving them an eight-match winning streak going into their showdown on Saturday.

Wilfried Nancy's team has played 22 games this season, winning 10, drawing six, and losing six. With 36 points, they are now ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference, two points behind third-place Nashville.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland Timbers vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: Jul 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Providence Park

Portland Timbers and Columbus Crew face off on Jul 15 at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcasted live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Portland team news

Midfielder David Ayala suffered an ACL injury last month adding to the team's list of long-term absentees. He will join Tega Ikoba, Eryk Williamson and Felipe Mora in the treatment room at the club and will play no part in the upcoming fixtures.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, McGraw, Mabiala, Bravo; D Chara, Paredes; Niezgoda, Evander, Loria; Boli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham Defenders: Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders: Moreno, Asparilla, Blanco, D. Chara, Fogaca Forwards: Niezgoda

NYCFC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro unavailable due to injuries. The club's top scorers are Gabriel Pereira and Santiago Rodriguez with four strikes each.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Haak, Alfaro, Turnbull; Ilenic, Morales, Parks, Cufre; Rodriguez; Magno, Segal.

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Portland and Columbus Crew have ended with three wins for the Timbers and only one for the Crew. NYCFC's only win came in penalties in the 2021 MLS Cup final.

Useful links