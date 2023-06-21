Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Portland and Chicago, as well as kick-off time and team news

When the struggling Chicago Fire come to Providence Park on Wednesday, the Portland Timbers will be attempting to extend their unbeaten streak to four games.

The hosts' most recent match ended in a scoreless tie with the San Jose Earthquakes, while the visitors lost 2-1 to the Columbus Crew.

As of Wednesday's match, Portland has a record of five wins, six ties, and seven defeats, making it fair to say that their season has been wildly uneven this far.

On the other hand, the Timbers have just recorded a three-game unbeaten streak thanks to a 1-0 win against FC Dallas and a scoreless draw with the Seattle Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes.

The team led by Giovanni Savarese has kept three straight shutouts since they were trounced 4-1 by Sporting Kansas City in late May.

Even better, Portland has won three games and drawn four others in their previous nine MLS matches, losing only twice in that span. The Oregon team is undoubtedly headed in the right direction.

Chicago enters the matchup on Wednesday on a six-game league winless streak following last week's loss to the Columbus Crew, having earned three draws and three losses since their last triumph.

In the grand scheme of things, the Fire has only been successful in winning one of their previous 11 MLS matches, posting five draws and five losses to be second from last in the Eastern Conference - two points ahead of Inter Miami.

Frank Klopas took over as temporary manager after Ezra Hendrickson left the team on May 8 after managing two victories, five ties, and three losses to open the season.

The Fire's US Open Cup run came to an end in the quarterfinals after a 4-1 hammering by Houston Dynamo, but the new manager has so far failed to turn things around, earning six points out of a possible 21 since his appointment.

Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire kick-off time

Date: Jun 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Providence Park

Portland Timbers and Chicago Fire face off on Jun 21 at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Chicago Fire online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcasted live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Portland team news

Midfielder David Ayala suffered an ACL injury last month and is the latest addition to the team's list of long-term absentees. He will join Tega Ikoba, Eryk Williamson and Felipe Mora in the treatment room at the club and will play no part in the upcoming fixtures.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, McGraw, Mabiala, Bravo; D Chara, Paredes; Niezgoda, Evander, Loria; Boli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham Defenders: Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders: Moreno, Asparilla, Blanco, D. Chara, Fogaca Forwards: Niezgoda

Chicago team news

Jairo Torres, Victor Bezerra and Federico Navarro will once again be unavailable for selection this weekend due to injuries. Kei Kamara is expected to start up front with Brian Gutierrez on the left wing in place of Chris Mueller.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Teran, Pineda, M Navarro; F Navarro, Gimenez; Herbers, Shaqiri, Gutierrez; Kamara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gal, Brady Defenders Souquet, Czichos, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, Oregel, Casas, Pineda, A. Rodriguez, Torres Forwards Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Mueller

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five, Portland Timbers and Chicago Fire have recorded two wins each and one draw.

