Pogba makes Man Utd return with start vs Middlesbrough after three months out with injury

Paul Pogba made his first Manchester United appearance in three months when he started against Middlesbrough in Friday's FA Cup match.

Pogba has not played for United since a Champions League match against Atalanta on November 2, having picked up a serious groin injury a week later while on international duty with France.

But United boss Ralf Rangnick trusted Pogba to start against the Championship outfit in their fourth-round clash at Old Trafford.

What was said?

Asked by ITV Sport prior to the match if Pogba was ready to go, Rangnick replied: "Yes, otherwise he wouldn't be in the starting XI. [I'm] looking forward to seeing him on the pitch.

"He needs game time as often as possible. He has been out for more than two months."

Pogba's future

With Pogba making his return to the pitch, the 28-year-old could now be entering the final few months of his time playing for Manchester United.

The France star's contract expires at the end of the season, with no extension appearing to be close.

Pogba has been linked with a move to Spain with Real Madrid or Barcelona, as well as a switch back to his former side Juventus, or back to his home country with PSG.

