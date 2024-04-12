This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Plymouth vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Plymouth and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Championship leaders Leicester City will be looking to return to winning ways when travel to Home Park to take on Plymouth on Friday.

The Foxes suffered a 1-0 loss at Millwall, while the Pilgrims played out a 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers in their previous fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Plymouth vs Leicester City kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 12, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Home Park

The Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City will be played at the Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Friday, April 12, in the United States (US).

How to watch Plymouth vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City will be shown live on TV on ESPN+. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Plymouth team news

After opting for an unchanged XI against QPR in the midweek, and with no injuries or suspensions to be worried about, Plymouth interim Neil Dewsnip will be inclined to make changes on Friday.

Players such as Matthew Sorinola, Adam Forshaw, Ben Waine and Mustapha Bundu would be raring for starts against Leicester.

Plymouth possible XI: Cooper; Phillips, Scarr, Gibson; Sorinola, Randell, Houghton, Mumba; Whittaker, Bundu; Hardie.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cooper, Hazard, Burton, Baker
Defenders:Phillips, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Scarr, Halls, Sousa, Sorinola, Galloway, Endacott, Mumba
Midfielders:Randell, Houghton, Roberts, Gyabi, Wright, Forshaw, Edwards, Devine, Miller
Forwards:Waine, Issaka, Whittaker, Bundu

Leicester City team news

The quartet of Ben Nelson, Harry Souttar, Kasey McAteer and Tom Cannon will remain sidelined through injuries.

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca will also keep in mind the fixture congestion as Abdul Fatawu, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka are contenders to start ahead of the likes of Yunus Akgun and Jamie Vardy in the XI.

Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle; Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi; Daka.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk
Defenders:Faes, Doyle, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira
Midfielders:Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton
Forwards:Iheanacho, Daka, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
December 9, 2023Leicester City 4-0 Plymouth ArgyleChampionship
February 20, 2010Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Leicester CityChampionship
November 21, 2009Leicester City 1-0 Plymouth ArgyleChampionship
February 9, 2008Leicester City 0-1 Plymouth ArgyleChampionship
September 1, 2007Plymouth Argyle 0-0 Leicester CityChampionship

Useful links

