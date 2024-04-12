Plymouth vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Championship leaders Leicester City will be looking to return to winning ways when travel to Home Park to take on Plymouth on Friday.
The Foxes suffered a 1-0 loss at Millwall, while the Pilgrims played out a 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers in their previous fixture.
Plymouth vs Leicester City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Home Park
The Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City will be played at the Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Friday, April 12, in the United States (US).
How to watch Plymouth vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City will be shown live on TV on ESPN+. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
Team news & squads
Plymouth team news
After opting for an unchanged XI against QPR in the midweek, and with no injuries or suspensions to be worried about, Plymouth interim Neil Dewsnip will be inclined to make changes on Friday.
Players such as Matthew Sorinola, Adam Forshaw, Ben Waine and Mustapha Bundu would be raring for starts against Leicester.
Plymouth possible XI: Cooper; Phillips, Scarr, Gibson; Sorinola, Randell, Houghton, Mumba; Whittaker, Bundu; Hardie.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cooper, Hazard, Burton, Baker
|Defenders:
|Phillips, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Scarr, Halls, Sousa, Sorinola, Galloway, Endacott, Mumba
|Midfielders:
|Randell, Houghton, Roberts, Gyabi, Wright, Forshaw, Edwards, Devine, Miller
|Forwards:
|Waine, Issaka, Whittaker, Bundu
Leicester City team news
The quartet of Ben Nelson, Harry Souttar, Kasey McAteer and Tom Cannon will remain sidelined through injuries.
Leicester boss Enzo Maresca will also keep in mind the fixture congestion as Abdul Fatawu, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka are contenders to start ahead of the likes of Yunus Akgun and Jamie Vardy in the XI.
Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle; Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi; Daka.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk
|Defenders:
|Faes, Doyle, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira
|Midfielders:
|Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton
|Forwards:
|Iheanacho, Daka, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 9, 2023
|Leicester City 4-0 Plymouth Argyle
|Championship
|February 20, 2010
|Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Leicester City
|Championship
|November 21, 2009
|Leicester City 1-0 Plymouth Argyle
|Championship
|February 9, 2008
|Leicester City 0-1 Plymouth Argyle
|Championship
|September 1, 2007
|Plymouth Argyle 0-0 Leicester City
|Championship