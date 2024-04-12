Plymouth vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Plymouth and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Championship leaders Leicester City will be looking to return to winning ways when travel to Home Park to take on Plymouth on Friday.

The Foxes suffered a 1-0 loss at Millwall, while the Pilgrims played out a 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers in their previous fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Plymouth vs Leicester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Home Park

The Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City will be played at the Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Friday, April 12, in the United States (US).

How to watch Plymouth vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City will be shown live on TV on ESPN+. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Plymouth team news

After opting for an unchanged XI against QPR in the midweek, and with no injuries or suspensions to be worried about, Plymouth interim Neil Dewsnip will be inclined to make changes on Friday.

Players such as Matthew Sorinola, Adam Forshaw, Ben Waine and Mustapha Bundu would be raring for starts against Leicester.

Plymouth possible XI: Cooper; Phillips, Scarr, Gibson; Sorinola, Randell, Houghton, Mumba; Whittaker, Bundu; Hardie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Hazard, Burton, Baker Defenders: Phillips, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Scarr, Halls, Sousa, Sorinola, Galloway, Endacott, Mumba Midfielders: Randell, Houghton, Roberts, Gyabi, Wright, Forshaw, Edwards, Devine, Miller Forwards: Waine, Issaka, Whittaker, Bundu

Leicester City team news

The quartet of Ben Nelson, Harry Souttar, Kasey McAteer and Tom Cannon will remain sidelined through injuries.

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca will also keep in mind the fixture congestion as Abdul Fatawu, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka are contenders to start ahead of the likes of Yunus Akgun and Jamie Vardy in the XI.

Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle; Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Dewsbury-Hall, Mavididi; Daka.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Doyle, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 9, 2023 Leicester City 4-0 Plymouth Argyle Championship February 20, 2010 Plymouth Argyle 1-1 Leicester City Championship November 21, 2009 Leicester City 1-0 Plymouth Argyle Championship February 9, 2008 Leicester City 0-1 Plymouth Argyle Championship September 1, 2007 Plymouth Argyle 0-0 Leicester City Championship

