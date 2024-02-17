Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bidding to make it eight-straight wins in the Championship, Premier League-chasing Leeds United will travel to Home Park where mid-table Plymouth Argyle lie in wait on Saturday.

The Whites of Yorkshire bulldozed their way to another second-tier maximum over Swansea City, as they ran out 4-0 victors on the road on Tuesday night. That thumping victory moved them above Southampton and into the second automatic promotion spot.

On the other hand, 15th-placed Plymouth Argyle were left heartbroken on Valentine's Day when they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw with Coventry City at Home Park after conceding a last-gasp equaliser in the sixth minute of added time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET Venue: Home Park

Plymouth Argyle will host Leeds United at the Home Park on Saturday, February 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 am ET in the US.

How to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United will be available to watch live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Plymouth Argyle team news

Plymouth Argyle are expected to name the same XI from their midweek draw with Coventry City on Saturday, with goalkeeper Michael Cooper and forward Mustapha Bundu still out injured, and midfielder Darko Gyabi ineligible to face his parent club.

Conor Hazard will continue between the sticks in Cooper's absence, while 18-year-old Tottenham Hotspur loanee Ashley Phillips should continue to line up in a back three alongside Lewis Gibson and Brendan Galloway.

Plymouth Argyle possible XI: Hazard; Phillips, Gibson, Galloway; Miller, Randell, Houghton, Mumba; Whittaker, Hardie, Devine

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Baker, Hazard, Burton Defenders: Galloway, Mumba, Gillesphey, Edwards, Halls, Gibson, Earley, Kesler-Hayden, Pleguezuelo, Scarr Midfielders: Houghton, Azaz, Warrington, Miller, Wright, Butcher, Randell, Roberts, Cundle Forwards: Wright, Bundu, Hardie, Whittaker, Waine, Issaka

Leeds United team news

Leeds United are sweating over the fitness of three key first-team players as they step up their preparations ahead of Saturday's trip to Plymouth Argyle.

The Whites were forced to make a late change to their starting line-up at Swansea, with Patrick Bamford suffering a leg injury in the warm-up. He was replaced in attack by Joel Piroe, who scored against his former club to put the visitors 2-0 up.

Pascal Struijk has been absent from the past 11 games due to an adductor problem, while a muscle injury ruled out full-back Sam Byram last time out.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Kamara, Gruev; Gnonto, Rutter, James; Piroe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Shackleton Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/2/2024 Plymouth Argyle 1-4 Leeds United FA Cup 27/1/2024 Leeds United 1-1 Plymouth Argyle FA Cup 11/11/2023 Leeds United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle Championship 7/4/2007 Leeds United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle Championship 25/11/2006 Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Leeds United Championship

Useful links