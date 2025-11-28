How to watch Pittsburgh vs Ohio State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Petersen Events Center will play host on Friday as the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-3) look to hand the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) their first loss of the season.

Ohio State comes in undefeated, riding the momentum of a dominant 113-60 rout of Mount St. Mary’s in its most recent outing. The Buckeyes have been firing on all cylinders to start the year.

Pitt, meanwhile, sits at 4-3 after an 83-75 setback against Quinnipiac. The Panthers will be eager to bounce back on their home floor and prove they can hang with one of the hottest teams in the country.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh vs Ohio State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh vs Ohio State: Date and tip-off time

The Pittsburgh Panthers will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Friday, November 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Petersen Events Center Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh vs Ohio State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Panthers and the Buckeyes live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Pittsburgh vs Ohio State team news & key performers

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

On the Pittsburgh side, Roman Siulepa led the charge in the loss to Quinnipiac, posting 20 points and eight rebounds. Barry Dunning Jr. followed with 17 points and five boards of his own.

Cameron Corhen has emerged as Pitt’s go-to option, averaging 14.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest, while Damarco Minor adds 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Panthers enter this matchup shooting 44.1% overall, 69.2% at the free-throw line, and 35.2% from three-point range.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

John Mobley Jr. powered Ohio State in its win over Mount St. Mary’s, dropping 26 points to go with four boards, while Devin Royal chipped in 17 points and four assists to round out a strong performance.

For the season, Bruce Thornton has been the Buckeyes’ catalyst, pouring in 21.0 points and hauling down 4.0 rebounds per game. Mobley Jr. has also been a major contributor, averaging 16.8 points and 3.5 assists. As a team, Ohio State has been incredibly efficient, shooting 53.8% from the floor, 79.1% at the charity stripe, and 38.7% from beyond the arc.