Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch US Open Cup

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Pittsburgh and Columbus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds host MLS side Columbus Crew at the Highmark Stadium on May 24 in a battle to progress to the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup.

Riverhounds are one of two non-MLS teams left in the tournament, attempting to reach the US Open Cup Quarterfinals for the second time in club history.

The Riverhounds advanced to this stage of the tournament in 2001 and have never beaten two MLS teams in a single tournament, a feat they might achieve against Columbus after defeating the New England Revolution in the previous round. In addition, the Riverhounds have won three tournaments in a row for the first time in club history in 2023.

The visiting Columbus Crew SC enter the last 16 of the US Open Cup with a record of 2-1-2 in their last five matches. Columbus was defeated 3-2 at TQL Stadium last weekend by in-state rival FC Cincinnati.

Crew currently hold eighth place in the Eastern Conference in MLS with 18 points in 13 games. They also boast a healthy goal difference with 25 goals scored and 17 conceded. However, their away form has been concerning as they have only managed a single win all season on the road.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Highmark Stadium

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Columbus Crew face off on May 24 at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Pittsburgh vs Columbus online - TV channels & live streams

CBS Golazo Network Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through CBS Golazo Network.

Team news & squads

Pittsburgh Riverhounds team news

Pittsburgh Riverhounds will be without the services of Marc Ybarra as he is yet to recover from the hamstring injury that he picked up against Monterey Bay. The rest of the squad will be available for selection.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds possible XI: Waite; Hogan, Ordonez, Dossantos; Biasi, Forbes, Zwetsloot, Griffin, Blackstock; Mertz; Dikwa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Waite, Garner Defenders: Hogan, Ordonez, Dossantos, Biasi, Blackstock Midfielders: Forbes, Zwetsloot, Griffin, Farrell, DeShields, Showunmi, Kizza Forwards: Mertz, Dikwa, Lopez

Columbus Crew team news

The injury concerns revolve around Kevin Molino, Eloy Room, Luis Diaz and Josh Williams who will miss the clash.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Vallecilla, Degenek, Moreira; Sands, Zawadzki, Morris, Farsi; Zelarayan, Matan; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers Schulte, Bush Defenders Moreira, Quinton, Farsi, Yeboah, Hughes, Zawadzki Midfielders Nagbe, Morris, J. Morris, Medranda, Parente Forwards Matan, Hernandez, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Columbus Crew have never faced off against each other. This will be their first meeting in history.

