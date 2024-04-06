How to watch today’s Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, time, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This weekend's NHL clash between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning will take place on April 06, 2024, at PPG Paints Arena.

The Lightning go into the match with a commendable record of 43-26-7 and are ranked fourth in the Atlantic Division, while the Penguins are placed sixth in the Metropolitan Division. Their outstanding goals-per-game average of 3.51, combined with their controlled shooting attempts of 29.1 per game, demonstrate their efficient and effective offense.

On the other hand, the Penguins' average of 3.00 goals per game and 32.7 shot attempts per game showcase an impressive but inefficient offensive effort.

The last time these two faced each other was on December 06, 2023, when the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1. Both teams will likely attempt to capitalize on their strength while addressing their deficiencies this time around.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date & Puck Drop Time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in a high-voltage NHL match on April 06, 2024, at 1:00 pm EDT. The action will take place at PPG Paint Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, USA.

Date April 06, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm EDT Arena PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, PA, USA

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all actions of this thrilling NHL match between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning online on Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligation and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, fans can enjoy the NHL match between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on SN, ABC, and ESPN+.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Tampa Bay Lightning Team News

Pittsburgh Penguins Team News

The Pittsburgh Penguins are facing their own set of challenges, with key defenseman Ryan Graves sidelined with a concussion and John Ludvig sidelined due to illness. These absences are a setback for the Penguins' defensive unit, potentially affecting their game plan and effectiveness on the ice.

Despite these obstacles, the Penguins can rely on the leadership and skills of their top players. Sydney Crosby, the team's linchpin, remains a dominant force, scoring 84 points (39 goals, 45 assists). His ability to influence the game from all three zones makes him essential for the Penguins.

Marcus Pettersson, who provides consistency and stability on the backend, is equally as important to the team's success as Crosby despite his more understated contributions.

As the Penguins deal with these injuries, the depth and resilience of their roster, led by the veteran excellence of Crosby, will be very important in maintaining their competitive edge and chasing a strong finish to the season.

Tampa Bay Lightning Team News

The Tampa Bay Lightning are dealing with some severe issues with their team as they are preparing for their next game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Mikhail Sergachev, a key defenseman, is out with a lower-body injury. Goalie Jonas Johansson and left-winger Brandon Hagel are also listed as day-to-day, which makes their lineup uncertain.

Even with these losses, the Lightning still has a lot of firepower, as evidenced by the outstanding performance of players like Nikita Kucherov, who has an amazing 130 points, including 88 assists, demonstrating his ability to create opportunities.

With 43 goals, Brayden Point is still a serious goal-scoring threat for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning will have to test their depth because Sergachev isn't playing in defense, and Johansson and Hagel leave the potential void.

But Kucherov and Point's outstanding performances raise the team's spirits as they overcome these obstacles to preserve their league-leading advantage.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL matchups: