How to watch today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The MLB clash between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers will occur at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at 6:40 pm EDT, on April 22, 2024.

Pittsburgh has had trouble staying consistent at home, where they have a 3-5 record. Overall, they have an even 11-11 record. Even though they have problems, the Pirates have a decent team ERA of 4.09, which ranks them 10th in the National League.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Brewers have an outstanding 14-6 overall record, which is partly due to their outstanding 10-2 away record. The Brewers pitchers have been especially frugal; as a team, they have a respectable 3.52 ERA, which places them seventh in the majors.

This Monday's game is the first time these two teams will face each other this season. Both teams are eager to show who is the best starting off the season, which should make for an interesting battle.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch Time

Date April 22, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers Team News

Pittsburgh Pirates Team News

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a lot of illnesses that have kept important players from playing.

Marco Gonzales and Ryan Borucki are both on the 15-Day Injured List because of problems with their arms that need to be fixed.

Outfielder Yasmani Grandal and catcher Jason Delay are also getting better, but they will both be on the 10-Day Injured List for a while because they hurt their feet and knees, respectively.

Additionally, pitchers Dauri Moreta, Endy Rodriguez, and Johan Oviedo will be out for a long time because of arm problems. They have all been put on the 60-Day Injured List.

The Pirates are having a hard time getting over their recent problems and staying competitive on the field because of these illnesses.

Milwaukee Brewers Team News

A lot of important players on the Milwaukee Brewers' team are hurt, which is making things tough for them.

D.L. Hall and J.B. Bukauskas are both on the 15-Day Injured List with knee and neck injuries, and Christian Yelich is on the 10-Day Injured List with a back injury.

Due to back and finger ailments, Garrett Mitchell and Devin Williams are both on the 60-Day Injured List, which means the Brewers will also be missing a lot of players.

Pitchers Jakob Junis and Taylor Clarke are added to the list of injured individuals. They are listed on the 15-Day Injured List due to meniscus and shoulder problems, respectively.

In addition, there will be a significant delay on the 60-Day Injured List for Brandon Woodruff because of an elbow injury, which will present difficulties for the Brewers in trying to continue playing well in spite of these losses.

Head-to-Head Record

