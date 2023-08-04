'I held the record' - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claims he was Chelsea's fastest player last season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted that he was Chelsea's fastest player last season after leaving the club for Marseille.

Aubameyang claims he was the fastest

Beat the likes of Mudryk, Sterling, James

Insists he remains in top shape

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gabonese striker had a "nightmarish" stint at Stamford Bridge after he joined from Barcelona in the previous summer, registering just three goals and one assist in 21 appearances for Chelsea. Aubameyang ultimately left and moved to Marseille on a free transfer where he signed a three-year deal.

The former Arsenal striker has now claimed that he clocked the fastest time in Chelsea training last season as he insists he's still more than ready to play at the highest level despite turning 34 in June.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I feel very good. Little anecdote, I held the record for speed at Chelsea last season in training. 36 km/h. So at that level, I think I’m alright," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang will be hoping to revive his career after securing a move to Ligue 1. He has prior experience playing in the French domestic competition as he previously featured for Saint-Etienne, Dijon, Lille, and Monaco, scoring 41 times in 120 appearances.

WHAT NEXT? Aubameyang will hope to come up with the goods when Marseille take on Panathinaikos on Wednesday in the third round of the UEFA Champions League.