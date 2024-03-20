How to watch today's Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch today's Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA match, plus kick-off time and team news.

The Phoenix Suns (39-29, seventh in the Western Conference) and Philadelphia 76ers (38-30, Sixth in the Eastern Conference) will face off each other in a non-conference game.

With a 7-5 record in games decided by one possession, the Suns have shown themselves to be skilled in close games. Based on statistical comparisons, the Suns have a tiny advantage in field goal percentage (49.4%) compared to the 76ers' 47.1% opponent field goal percentage.

However, the 76ers continue to score 114.8 points per game on average, a little bit more than the Suns' 114.6 points allowed.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, these two teams will encounter each other for the second time in the season. They last met back in November, when the 76ers defeated the Suns 112-100, with Joel Embiid scoring 26 points.

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date & Kick-off Time

The Phoenix Suns will host the Philadelphia 76ers in a high-voltage NBA match on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The action will take place at 10:00 pm EDT at Footprint Centre in Phoenix, USA.

Date Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:00 pm EDT Venue Footprint Centre Location Phoenix, USA

How to watch the Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

The Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers game will be shown live on FuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for NBA and general sports fans.

Radio fans can also tune in to KMVP 98.7/S: KSUN, SiriusXM, and 97.5 The Fanatic to listen to the live commentary on the game.

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers Team News

Getty Images

Phoenix Suns Team News

The Phoenix Suns will have some roster issues going into their next game, with Josh Okogie labelled as Day-to-Day on the injury list due to a hip issue and Damion Lee out due to a knee injury.

The Suns' injury problems are exacerbated by Lee's absence because of his knee ailment, which also costs the team his crucial contributions on both sides of the court.

Okogie is still dealing with a hip ailment, so, the Suns' coaching staff will need to keep a tight eye on him in the lead-up to the game. These injuries emphasize how crucial depth and resiliency are to the Suns' striving to keep up their momentum despite roster losses.

Philadelphia 76ers Team News

As the Philadelphia 76ers get ready for their next game, they are dealing with long-term injuries. Robert Covington, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Kai Jones, and De'Anthony Melton are all injured and can't play.

The team misses Covington's defense skills and outside shooting while he's out with a knee injury. They now lack a key offensive threat because Harris is out with an ankle injury, and star center Joel Embiid is out with a knee injury, which makes it harder to score and protect the rim.

The 76ers are even weaker now that Kai Jones and De'Anthony Melton are hurt. If Philadelphia wants to get through this tough time, they will need their bench players to step up when these key players aren't available.

Head-to-Head

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA matches: