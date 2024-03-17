How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up to host the Phoenix Suns at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The Bucks, currently second in the Eastern Conference, will try to use their home court advantage to achieve a crucial win, while the Suns will look to show how tough and powerful they are in their quest for a significant road win.

GOAL brings you all the information you need to know, including how to watch, team news, and head-to-head records.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks start time & stadium

The Phoenix Suns will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 17, 2024. The action will take place at 1:00 pm ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, USA.

Date Sunday, March 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, WI, USA

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks can watch it live on ABC. To stream the game, FuboTV is the best streaming service for comprehensive NBA content, and they currently offer a free trial.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for NBA and general sports fans.

If you would rather listen to the coverage on the radio, you can choose from SiriusXMESPN, LA 710/1330 KWKW or 95.7 The Game.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Phoenix Suns Team News

The Phoenix Suns have some injury troubles to deal with as they prepare for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Damion Lee and Eric Gordon are both dealing with knee injuries, while Okogie is out with a hip problem.

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

The Milwaukee Bucks have their own injuries to deal with. Middleton and Beauchamp are both out with ankle injuries, while Beasley is out with a back injury.

Head-to-Head Record

Here are the results of the last five meetings between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks in: