How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up to host the Phoenix Suns at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday, March 17, 2024.
The Bucks, currently second in the Eastern Conference, will try to use their home court advantage to achieve a crucial win, while the Suns will look to show how tough and powerful they are in their quest for a significant road win.
GOAL brings you all the information you need to know, including how to watch, team news, and head-to-head records.
Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks start time & stadium
The Phoenix Suns will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 17, 2024. The action will take place at 1:00 pm ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, USA.
|Date
|Sunday, March 17, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET
|Venue
|Fiserv Forum
|Location
|Milwaukee, WI, USA
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game online - TV channels & live streams
Fans looking to catch today's NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks can watch it live on ABC. To stream the game, FuboTV is the best streaming service for comprehensive NBA content, and they currently offer a free trial.
Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for NBA and general sports fans.
If you would rather listen to the coverage on the radio, you can choose from SiriusXMESPN, LA 710/1330 KWKW or 95.7 The Game.
Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks Team News
Phoenix Suns Team News
The Phoenix Suns have some injury troubles to deal with as they prepare for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Damion Lee and Eric Gordon are both dealing with knee injuries, while Okogie is out with a hip problem.
Milwaukee Bucks Team News
The Milwaukee Bucks have their own injuries to deal with. Middleton and Beauchamp are both out with ankle injuries, while Beasley is out with a back injury.
Head-to-Head Record
Here are the results of the last five meetings between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks in:
|Date
|Results
|07 Feb, 2024
|Bucks 106-114 Suns
|15 March, 2023
|Bucks 116-104 Suns
|26 Feb, 2023
|Suns 101-104 Bucks
|07 March, 2022
|Suns 122-132 Bucks
|11 Feb, 2022
|Bucks 107-131 Suns