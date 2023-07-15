Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Philadelphia and NYCFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Union halted a two-match losing streak in midweek with a 2-0 victory over Nashville SC, while the Pigeons are currently on an eight-match unbeaten streak in this league and are coming off a 1-1 tie at the Columbus Crew.

The Union currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference while the Pigeons are in a lowly 13th place. However, NYCFC are only three points away from and can get into the playoff spots if the results go their way tonight.

The Union possess a potent strike force having scored 37 goals so far, the third most in the Eastern Conference behind Columbus Crew and Atlanta United.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Jul 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Subaru Park

Philadelphia Union and New York City FC face off on Jul 15 at Subaru Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union will be without Quinn Sullivan, who has missed the last month of action. Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza have been in fine form in front of goal and are expected to spearhead the attack once again.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn; Gazdag, Carranza, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

NYCFC team news

New York City has Matias Pellegrini and Tony Alfaro unavailable due to injuries. The club's top scorer is Gabriel Pereira with seven strikes to his name.

New York City FC possible XI: Barraza; Haak, Alfaro, Turnbull; Ilenic, Morales, Parks, Cufre; Rodriguez; Magno, Segal.

Position Players Goalkeepers Barraza, Fresse Defenders Cufre, Chanot, Martins, Ilenic, O'Toole, Amundsen, Turnbull, Alfaro Midfielders Parks, Sands, Pellegrini, Pereira, Jansson, Magno, Rodriguez, Haak, Andrade Forwards Segal

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between NYCFC and Philadelphia Union have ended with two wins for the Pigeons and one for the Union.

