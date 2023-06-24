Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Philadelphia and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia Union will face Inter Miami on Sunday at Subaru Park in an effort to avoid going three MLS games without a victory.

On the other hand, their opponents are in terrible form and are looking to snap a six-game losing streak. The Herons can't wait for their newest signing, a certain Lionel Messi, to make headway at the club as the Argentine is still on vacation after the completion of the European season.

After a 10-day layoff from competitive play, Philadelphia rallied twice against Orlando City to earn a point in a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

The Union earned their 11th away point of the season and kept their position in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, however, a win over Orlando would have allowed them to pass New England Resolution and move up to third.

With Cincinnati leading the league with 12 points well past the midway point, Philadelphia's chances of defending their Eastern Conference title seem remote. In fact, the gap has widened this month as a result of five points surrendered in the Union's last two games.

Inter Miami lost 3-1 to New England Resolution away from home two weeks ago, just three days after advancing to the MLS Cup quarterfinals by defeating second-tier team Birmingham Legion by a 1-0 score, in what was Inter Miami's sixth straight MLS loss.

Inter Miami has now lost 12 of its 17 MLS matches this season, more than any other team in either Conference division, and they remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, eight points out of the Final Series playoff spots.

Interim manager Javier Morales will be desperate to integrate new signing Lionel Messi into his squad to provide a much-needed boost, but club owner Jorge Mas has confirmed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will not make his debut until July 21, when they face Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Date: Jun 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Subaru Park

Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami face off on Jun 24 at Subaru Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union will be without Quinn Sullivan, who has missed the last month of action. Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza have been in fine form in front of goal and are expected to spearhead the attack once again.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn; Gazdag, Carranza, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Inter Miami team news

For Inter Miami, Noah Allen, Ian Fray and Gregore have been ruled out and remain on the treatment table. Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez may start together.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller; Sailor; Arroyo, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Stefanelli; Campana, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Callender, Marsman Defenders Negri, McVey, Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Sailor Midfielders Mota, Gregore, Pizarro, Ulloa, Jean, Duke, Cremaschi, Neville, Duke Forwards Martinez, Lassiter, Campana

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union have ended with two wins for the Herons and one for the team from the Union. The last game between these two ended in a 2-0 win for Miami earlier this season.

