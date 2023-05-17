How to watch the MLS match between Philadelphia and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia Union will seek to extend their marvellous unbeaten streak when they host DC United at Subaru Park on Wednesday evening in Major League Soccer.

The Union will be looking to go one further this year and win the MLS Cup after losing in the final last season, while DC United will just be looking to get back on track with a win.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Philadelphia won back-to-back games for the first time in MLS this season, defeating the Colorado Rapids of the Western Conference 2-1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Connor Ronan's first-half penalty gave the Rapids an unexpected lead, but scores from Kai Wagner and Julian Carranza completed the visitors' comeback on Saturday.

After being knocked out of the CONCACAF Champions League and the Open Cup in the space of a week, Union now have only MLS matchups to look forward to until the Leagues Cup begins in late July.

Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference standings after 11 games, seven points behind the first-place New England Revolution, and will need to win consistently to catch up.

Wayne Rooney will be delighted with how his DC United team has started their season at Audi Field and on the road, considering they finished last in the 2022 Supporters Shield.

Four straight wins in all competitions to round off a demanding April calendar was one of the best stretches in management for the Manchester United icon, but three games without a win in May has brought his team back down to earth.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United kick-off time

Date: May 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Subaru Park

Philadelphia Union and DC United face off on May 17 at Subaru Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Philadelphia vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FS1 and Fox Deportes and will also be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia team news

Philadelphia Union will miss out on the services of Quinn Sullivan, who has missed the last month for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn, Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

DC United team news

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this weekend. Taxiarchis Fountas is likely to return to the lineup having recovered from his injury.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Palsson, Pines, Williams; Ruan, Klich, Canouse, O'Brien, Greene; Fountas, Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas

Head-to-Head Record

The record between Philadelphia Union and DC United is skewed massively towards the Union over the course of their last five games with Philly taking four of those wins. Both the fixtures last season saw annihilating victories for the Union home and away as they beat United 7-0 and 6-0 respectively.

