'Back soon!' - Phil Foden issues update after Man City star is ruled out of England clash due to appendix surgery

Phil Foden has provided an update on his condition after getting ruled out of England's game against Ukraine due to appendix surgery.

Foden provides update

Missed England's match due to appendix surgery

Will miss clash against Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City star did not feature in England's 2-0 win over Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifying game on Sunday as he underwent appendix surgery in London.

Foden uploaded his photograph post-surgery as a story on his Instagram page where he wrote: "Thank you for all the messages. Feeling much better already. I'll be back soon."

Phil Foden Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old was used as a second-half substitute in England's 2-1 victory over Italy in Naples on Thursday, but was sacrificed late on following Luke Shaw's red card.

WHAT NEXT FOR PHIL FODEN? The player will now return to Manchester and undergo rehabilitation. He will miss the club's Premier League clash against Liverpool on April 1.