PGA Golf Tour 2024 Phoenix Tyson AlexanderGetty Images
James Freemantle

PGA Tour 2024: PGA 2024 schedule & results

TV Guide & Streaming

Complete PGA Tour 2024 schedule and results, including every major championship

The 2024 PGA Tour has already cemented itself as a must-see event this year. With plenty of action across North America still yet to unfold - including trips across the pond to Scotland and France - there is no shortage of events for those in the mix to make their name, with tournaments unfolding almost every weekend across the course of the season.

There are still plenty of events left on the 2024 PGA Tour calendar, so if you've got your eye on catching some of the action at home, we've got everything you need to know to tune in.

Below, GOAL provides a full breakdown of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, including dates, venues, results, and more.

PGA Tour 2024 schedule

DateEventVenueWatchResults
January 4-7The SentryPlantation Course, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii Golf Channel, Sling TVChris Kurk (-29)
January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiWaialae Country Club, Honolulu, HawaiiGolf Channel, Sling TVGrayson Murray (-17)
January 18-21The American ExpressPete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, CaliforniaGolf Channel, Sling TVNicholas Dunlap (-29)
January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenTorrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, CaliforniaGolf Channel, CBS, Sling TVMatthieu Pavon (-21)
February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmPebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, CaliforniaGolf Channel, CBS, Sling TVWyndham Clark (-17)
February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenTPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TVNick Taylor (-21)
February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalRiviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TVHideki Matsuyama (-21)
February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaVidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TVJake Knapp (-19)
February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesPGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, FloridaGolf Channel, NBC, Sling TVAustin Eckroat (-17)
March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenGrand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto RicoGolf Channel, NBC, Sling TVBrice Garnett (-19)
March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FloridaGolf Channel, Sling TVScottie Scheffler (-15)
March 14-17The Players ChampionshipTPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, FloridaGolf Channel, NBC, Sling TVScottie Scheffler (-20)
March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipInnisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor, FloridaGolf Channel, NBC, Sling TVPeter Malnati (-12)
March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMemorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TexasGolf Channel, NBC, Sling TVStephen Jager (-12)
April 4-7Valero Texas OpenTPC San Antonio, San Antonio, TexasGolf Channel, NBC, Sling TVAkshay Bhatia (-20)
April 11-14Masters Tournament Augusta National GC, Augusta, GeorgiaESPN, ESPN Deportes, CBS, Sling TVScottie Scheffler (-11)
April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TVBilly Horschel (-23)
April 18-21RBC HeritageHarbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South CarolinaGolf Channel, CBS, Sling TVScottie Scheffler (-19)
April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansTPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TVRory McIlroy & Shane Lowry (-25)
May 2-5The CJ Cup Byron NelsonTPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TexasGolf Channel, CBS, Sling TVTaylor Pendrith (-23)
May 9-12 Myrtle Beach ClassicThe Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaGolf Channel, Sling TVChris Gotterup (-22)
May 9-12Wells Fargo ChampionshipQuail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North CarolinaGolf Channel, CBS, Sling TVRory McIlroy (-17)
May 16-19PGA Championship Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, KentuckyESPN, CBS, Sling TVXander Schauffele (-21)
May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeColonial Country Club, Forth Worth, TexasGolf Channel, CBS, Sling TVDavis Riley (-14)
May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenHamilton Golf & CC, Hamilton, Ontario, CanadaGolf Channel, CBS, Sling TVRobert McIntyre (-16)
June 6-9Memorial TournamentMuirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OhioGolf Channel, CBS, Sling TV-
June 13-16U.S. Open Pinehurst No.2, Village of Pinehurst, North CarolinaUSA Network, NBC, Sling TV-
June 20-23Travelers ChampionshipTPC River Highlands, Cromwell, ConnecticutGolf Channel, CBS, Sling TV-
June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicDetroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV-
July 4-7John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois Golf Channel, CBS, Sling TV-
July 11-14Genesis Scottish OpenThe Renaissance Club, North Berwick, ScotlandGolf Channel, CBS, Sling TV-
July 18-21Barracuda ChampionshipTahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, CaliforniaGolf Channel, Sling TV-
July 18-21The Open ChampionshipRoyal Troon, Troon, Scotland USA Network, NBC, Sling TV-
July 25-283M OpenTPS Twin Cities, Blaine, MinnesotaGolf Channel, CBS, Sling TV-
August 1-4Olympic Men's Golf CompetitionLe Golf National, Paris, FranceGolf Channel, Sling TV-
August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipSedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North CarolinaGolf Channel, CBS, Sling TV-
August 15-18FedEx St.Jude ChampionshipTPS Southwind, Memphis, TenesseeGolf Channel, NBC, Sling TV-
August 22-25BMW ChampionshipCastle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock, Colorado Golf Channel, NBC, Sling TV-
August 29 - September 1Tour ChampionshipEast Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GeorgiaGolf Channel, NBC, Sling TV-

Who has won the most PGA Tour tournaments?

RBC Canadian Open Rory McIlroyGetty Images

Tiger Woods and Sam Snead are tied on 82 PGA Tour wins apiece at the summit of the all-time standings. Fijian Vijay Singh is the most decorated non-American player, with 34 PGA Tour wins.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, now 35 years old, is the youngest active player with 25+ tour wins (26). He's currently ranked third in the PGA Tour.

Where to watch the PGA Tour in 2024

BMW PGA Championships U.S. OpenGetty Images

In the United States, coverage of the 2024 PGA Tour will be broadcast live across CBS and NBC, on pay-to-air channels ESPN and the Golf Channel, and streamed on Sling TV.

A Sling Blue package with an $11 Sports Extra add-on will cover you for the vast majority of events in the golf calendar. On rare occasions when tournaments are not shown on the Golf Channel, viewers will generally find the action live on ESPN, which is available through Sling Orange.

