WATCH: Peter Cr-OUCH! TNT Sports pundit takes a nasty fall live on air in crossbar challenge before Wolves vs Liverpool at Molineux

Prior to Wolves vs Liverpool, Peter Crouch had a forgettable moment when he completely piled it live on television.

WHAT HAPPENED? Crouch and Joe Cole engaged in a cross-bar challenge during the build-up on TNT Sports for the Premier League match at Molineux. The former Liverpool attacker ran up after Cole's effort and humorously slid, seeming to slap his face on the ground.

Lynsey Hipgrave remarked, "I knew someone was going to fall," as Crouch mocked the circumstance. He stood back up and added, "Whose made me do this for god's sake," before shaking hands with Cole, who immediately started laughing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Crouch was renowned for his outstanding front-line ability as a striker throughout his playing career, his reputation for his funny personality has grown in parallel. The former Liverpool player frequently makes listeners laugh through his work as a commentator and on his podcast, and it appears he did it again—though perhaps not entirely on purpose this time.

WHAT NEXT? After Crouch managed to humiliate himself during the endeavour, the footage of his attempt has gone viral. It's funny to see, and the former England international was always the only one who could possibly experience it.