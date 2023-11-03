Pep Guardiola reveals how Erling Haaland reacted to Ballon d'Or snub after Lionel Messi beats Man City star to top award

Pep Guardiola has revealed how Erling Haaland reacted to his Ballon d'Or snub after Lionel Messi trumped the Manchester City star to the top award.

Haaland secured second place behind Messi

Forward in good spirits

Guardiola challenged him to win the award in future

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian narrowly missed out on the Golden Ball despite an outstanding debut year at the Etihad where he smashed 52 goals in 53 appearances while firing City to a historic treble. However, Messi's heroics in at the World Cup ensured that the Argentine won his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or, to go three ahead of eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nonetheless, Haaland did not let his spirits drop as Guardiola informed that the striker was "happy" to be among the top contenders, including Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I saw him so happy to be in contention close to Messi, [Kylian] Mbappe, and the rest," he said. "It was a good night for Manchester City. Big congratulations for Messi and for the awards. Man City was there, it is so important for there because we have not been there many times."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola went on to encourage Haaland and urged him to take it as a challenge and strive to be in contention next year by continuing his rich vein of form while contributing to the team's success.

"We were important there and he has all his career ahead of him so he has to see it as a challenge and think he can be there next year if he helps the team. I saw him really well when he came back," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland continues to fire on all cylinders as he boasts 13 goals and three assists in 15 appearances this campaign. He will look to add to his tally when City face Bournemouth on Saturday.