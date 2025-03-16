How to watch Pennzoil 400: Live Stream NASCAR Cup Series, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream Pennzoil 400 race NASCAR Cup Series.

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to ignite the asphalt of Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 16, with the highly anticipated Pennzoil 400. This event marks the fifth race of the 2025 season and promises to be an electrifying spectacle as top drivers vie for victory on the 1.5-mile intermediate track.

Race Information

Date Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Where Las Vegas Motor Speedway TV Channel Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Key Storylines

Kyle Larson enters the race as the defending champion and a strong favourite, with odds of +350 to repeat his win. Larson has a proven track record at Las Vegas, having secured three victories in the past. Fresh from winning three consecutive races, Christopher Bell is close behind in the odds at +400. Bell seeks to make history by becoming the ninth driver to win four races in a row since 1972.

Other notable contenders include William Byron, who leads the NASCAR standings, and Tyler Reddick, both of whom are expected to perform well. Joey Logano, a four-time winner at Las Vegas, is also a dark horse at +1200 odds, having shown consistent form at the track.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been a challenging yet rewarding venue for drivers. The track's history shows that consistency and strategy are key to success. With its fast corners and long straights, drivers will need to balance speed with tyre management to stay competitive throughout the 267-lap race.

