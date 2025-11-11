How to watch Penn State vs Navy NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On Tuesday, Veterans Day, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Navy Midshipmen at the Bryce Jordan Center in a non-conference showdown.

The Midshipmen enter Happy Valley with a 1-1 record, having opened their season on a strong note with a 76-55 victory over Presbyterian. However, they couldn’t keep the momentum rolling, falling 97-68 to Yale last Friday in the Veterans Classic.

Penn State and Navy are set to square off for the 58th time in program history, marking their first meeting in four decades in a rivalry that dates all the way back to 1915. The two teams last crossed paths in 1985, when Navy rolled to a 103-50 victory in Annapolis. Historically, the Nittany Lions have held the upper hand at home, boasting a 10-3 record against the Midshipmen in State College.

Penn State vs Navy: Date and tip-off time

The Penn State Nittany Lions will face off against the Navy Midshipmen in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa..

Date Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT Venue Bryce Jordan Center Location University Park, Pa.

How to watch Penn State vs Navy on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Penn State and Navy live on Big Ten Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Penn State vs Navy team news & key performers

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

For Penn State, a pair of freshmen, Kayden Mingo and Melih Tunca, have made an instant impact, averaging 15.5 and 13.5 points per game, respectively. Sophomore guard Dominick Stewart has chipped in with 12.5 points per game as well. The Nittany Lions enter Tuesday’s matchup riding high after a dominant 87-43 road win over New Haven.

Navy Midshipmen team news

Navy’s attack is anchored by senior guard Austin Benigni, the 5-foot-11 floor general who paced the Midshipmen last season with 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on their way to a 15-19 finish. Through two contests this year, Benigni is averaging 12.5 points per outing. He’s joined by senior center Aidan Kehoe, who’s also putting up 12.5 points per game, while junior guard Jinwoo Kim adds 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per night.

This season marks the first under new head coach Jon Perry, who took over following the retirement of Ed DeChellis, the former Penn State head coach who guided the Midshipmen from 2011 until his retirement in March.