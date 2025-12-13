How to watch Penn State vs Michigan State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No.9 Michigan State heads back into action Saturday afternoon, hitting the road to face Big Ten foe Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center with redemption on its mind.

The Spartans have had a week to stew over a narrow loss to Duke, their first blemish of the season, and now return carrying an 8–1 overall record and a perfect 1–0 mark in conference play.

Penn State isn’t far behind in the win column at 8–2, but the Nittany Lions are still searching for their first Big Ten victory after suffering a lopsided defeat at Indiana earlier in the week. This one sets up as a classic conference clash, with Michigan State eager to get back on track and Penn State desperate to steady the ship.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Penn State vs Michigan State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Penn State vs Michigan State: Date and tip-off time

The Penn State Nittany Lions will face off against the Michigan State Spartans in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, December 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Bryce Jordan Center Location State College, Pennsylvania

How to watch Penn State vs Michigan State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Penn State Nittany Lions and Michigan State Spartans live on the Big Ten Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Penn State vs Michigan State team news & key performers

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Penn State is navigating a season of transition after massive roster turnover. Only three players returned from last year, with several contributors transferring out and others, including Puff Johnson, D’Marco Dunn, Nick Kern, Zach Hicks, and Ace Baldwin Jr., departing due to graduation, while Yanic Konan Niederhauser moved on to the NBA. Despite the overhaul, the Nittany Lions have found sparks. Freshman point guard Kayden Mingo leads the way, averaging 15.4 points along with 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He’s paired in the backcourt with junior Freddie Dilione V (13.3 PPG), a former Tennessee transfer who started 28 games a season ago. Additional names to keep an eye on include freshman Melih Tunca (12.8 PPG, 3.5 APG, 45.8% from three), senior forward Josh Reed (10.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG), and 7-foot freshman Ivan Juric, who’s been highly efficient with 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and a sparkling 66.7% shooting clip.

Michigan State Spartans team news

Michigan State brings plenty of intrigue into this matchup, starting with a roster that blends athleticism, experience, and upside. Junior forward Coen Carr (11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds per game) is an elite athlete who looks ready to take on a bigger leadership role. The Spartans’ frontcourt is a major strength, anchored by senior forward Jaxon Kohler (14.2 PPG, 9.6 RPG) and senior center Carson Cooper (10.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG), two physical presences who are hard to dislodge inside and reliable finishers around the basket. There’s also promise from the youth movement, as true freshman Cam Ward has already shown flashes of his top-60 pedigree, while fellow freshman Jordan Scott brings length, confidence, and the makings of a future two-way standout. Running the show is redshirt sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears (11.6 PPG, 9.8 APG), the heartbeat of the team, whose toughness and floor leadership draw comparisons to Mateen Cleaves and embody the classic “Spartan Dawg” mindset. Michigan State’s biggest question mark remains the backcourt scoring punch, as senior Trey Fort (5.3 PPG, 31.5% shooting) and sophomore Kur Teng (5.4 PPG, 37.7% shooting) are still searching for consistency.