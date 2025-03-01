How to watch today's Penn State Nittany Lions vs Maryland Terrapins NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Penn State versus Maryland NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 16 Maryland Terrapins (21-7) are set to hit the road for a Big Ten showdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions (15-14) on Saturday at 12 pm ET.

The Terrapins have put together an impressive campaign, standing at 21-7 overall and 11-6 in conference play, which places them in fourth place in the Big Ten. They started the season strong, opening with an 11-2 record before stumbling with back-to-back losses.

Since then, they've bounced back, winning 10 of their last 13 contests. However, in their most recent outing, they suffered a heart-breaking 58-55 defeat against Michigan State. Maryland held a slim two-point lead at halftime, but the Spartans controlled much of the second half. With the game tied in the final seconds, Michigan State drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer to seal the victory.

On the other side, Penn State sits at 15-14 overall but has struggled in Big Ten play, holding a 5-13 conference record that places them 17th in the standings. They kicked off the season strong at 12-2, including a stunning upset over Purdue, but since then, they've dropped 12 of their last 15 games. In their previous game, Penn State faced Indiana, heading into the break with a two-point advantage, only to see their lead slip away in the second half. The Nittany Lions ultimately fell 83-78.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Maryland Terrapins: Date and tip-off time

The Penn State Nittany Lions vs Maryland Terrapins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Bryce Jordan Center Location University Park, Pennsylvania

How to watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs Maryland Terrapins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Penn State Nittany Lions vs. the Maryland Terrapins on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Penn State Nittany Lions vs Maryland Terrapins play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news & key performers

For Penn State, Ace Baldwin was sensational in their last outing, pouring in 22 points, five assists, and six steals. Yanic Konan Niederhauser also had a strong performance, adding 16 points and seven rebounds. He leads the team on the glass, pulling down 6.2 rebounds per game while contributing 12.2 points and 2.1 blocks per contest.

Maryland Terrapins news & key performers

Ja'Kobi Gillespie had a chance to force a dramatic finish but missed a long three-pointer with five seconds left on the clock. Meanwhile, Michigan State’s defense stifled Maryland’s twin towers, Derik Queen and Julian Reese, holding them to a combined 14 points and 17 rebounds on just 4-of-18 shooting.

Maryland is currently tied with UCLA and Purdue at 11-6 in Big Ten play, and the analytics favor them. They sit 16th overall in KenPom rankings, ranking 20th in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency and 16th in Adjusted Defensive Efficiency. Queen has been a dominant force, averaging 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game on 53.6% shooting. Gillespie has been lethal from beyond the arc, posting 14.9 PPG and 4.7 APG while shooting 41% from three.