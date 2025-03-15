How to watch today’s Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will square off against the New Jersey Devils to start a high-voltage NHL battle on March 15, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. The Penguins hope to continue their winning streak of three games.

Pittsburgh's overall record is 27-31-10, and they are 5-12-4 against teams in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have a 25-6-5 record in games in which they score three goals or more, showing their success at creating offense.

New Jersey comes in with a 12-6-3 division record and a 36-25-6 overall record. With an average of 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the Devils are ninth in the NHL.

The two teams will encounter each other for the third time this season. Jack Hughes scored two goals to help the Devils win the most recent game 3-2 in a shootout.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils NHL game, plus plenty more.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the New Jersey Devils in an electrifying NHL game on March 15, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date March 15, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New Jersey Devils team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Sidney Crosby has scored five goals and given 8 assists in his previous ten games.

Rickard Rakell has 30 goals and provided 27 assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ryan Shea Upper body injury Out Pierre-Olivier Joseph Upper body injury Out

New Jersey Devils team news

Jesper Bratt has contributed two goals and ten assists in his previous ten games.

Nico Hischier has scored 27 goals and provided 24 assists.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonas Siegenthaler Lower body injury Out Dougie Hamilton Lower body injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the New Jersey Devils have prevailed in four of them, including a 3-0 shutout on December 22, 2024, and a 3-2 shootout victory on the fifth of February 2025. On April 3, 2024, the Pittsburgh Penguins triumphed 6-3, their lone victory during this run. The Devils have scored at least three goals during each of their four victories against Pittsburgh, demonstrating their attacking prowess. The Penguins may have issues with New Jersey's potent offensive core, which is guided by Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt, in light of this tendency. Pittsburgh may have an opportunity to make an impression, though, if they can start producing offense right away, particularly from Rickard Rakell and Sidney Crosby. Given the Devils' disciplined performance and strong special teams, the game might be another hotly contested contest, with New Jersey winning if they continue their recent success.