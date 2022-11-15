Pavard hints at AC Milan move as World Cup winner continues to edge towards the exits at Bayern Munich

Benjamin Pavard continues to suggest that his days at Bayern Munich are numbered, with the French defender hinting at making a move to AC Milan.

France international plying his trade in Germany

Has 18 months left on contract contract

Feels ready to take on a new challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old right-back has been at the Allianz Arena since 2019, taking in 140 appearances for the reigning Bundesliga champions, but his current contract is due to expire in 2024. Bayern will have a decision to make on his future next summer, with the France international revealing that he may be tempted to join fellow World Cup winner Olivier Giroud at San Siro if an opportunity presents itself.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pavard has told Gazzetta dello Sport of potentially taking on a new challenge in Italy: “I’ve been playing in Germany for seven years, I have many friends in Stuttgart and I’ve won everything with Bayern. I play to win and I am open to considering new projects as a centre-back.

“Olivier always tells me that Italy is a country that 100% lives for football. He has told me about the magic in the derby and the big celebrations for Milan’s title win. I’d like to play with him because he is a good friend of mine, let’s see. It is never easy to win, but Serie A is very interesting, not just for a defender like me. It’s very open as my friends Giroud, Theo Hernandez and Adrien Rabiot have always told me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan are yet to show any interest in Pavard, but the versatile 26-year-old has been linked with a switch to Manchester United in the recent past – with the Premier League another division that he is yet to experience.

WHAT NEXT? For now, Pavard is focused on international matters with France as Didier Deschamps’ side prepare to open the defence of their World Cup crown against Australia on November 22.