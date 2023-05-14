Paul Pogba makes starting XI for first time in 390 DAYS as Juventus include ex-Man Utd star from the off against Cremonese

Paul Pogba has made a starting XI for the first time in 390 days, with Juventus including him from the off in Sunday's home date with Cremonese.

Frenchman has struggled with injury

Returned to Turin in summer of 2022

Hoping to rediscover a lost spark

WHAT HAPPENED? Said outing is Pogba’s first as a starter for the Bianconeri, with a testing return to Turin for the Frenchman seeing him suffer a serious knee injury shortly after his arrival from Manchester United as a free agent. Pogba has worked his way back to form and fitness, allowing him to start a competitive fixture for club or country after a wait of over a year.

JUVE STARTING XI IN FULL: Perin, Danilo, Bremer, Gatti, Cuadrado, Paredes, Rabiot, Fagioli, Pogba, Chiesa, Vlahovic

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba’s last start of any kind came for United in a Premier League meeting with Liverpool on April 19, 2022 – with the World Cup winner lasting just 10 minutes in that contest before being forced off.

WHAT NEXT? Pogba impressed Massimiliano Allegri with his cameo off the bench in a Europa League semi-final clash with Sevilla on Thursday and he will now give the enigmatic 30-year-old an opportunity to add to the nine appearances and 137 minutes of football that he has taken in this term.