Partick Thistle vs Ross County: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Scottish Premiership play-off final

How to watch the Scottish Premiership play-off final match between Partick and Ross County, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Partick Thistle will take on Ross County in the Scottish Premiership play-off final for both teams at the Firhill Stadium on Thursday. Partick Thistle are looking to win promotion to the top tier of the Scottish league, while Ross County are looking to avoid relegation.

Partick Thistle have been in good form in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last 10 games. They have won their last four games back-to-back and will be confident of getting a result against Ross County.

Ross County have been struggling for form in recent weeks, losing two out of their last three games. They have conceded 14 goals in their last six games, and they will need to improve their defensive record if they are to avoid relegation.

The game is likely to be a close one, and it could go either way. Partick Thistle will be the slight favourites due to their recent form, but Ross County have the potential to bounce back.

Partick Thistle vs Ross County kick-off time

Date: June 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm EDT Venue: Firhill Stadium

How to watch Partick Thistle vs Ross County online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be shown on TV live on the US, but you can follow the game on GOAL. Match highlights will be made available on the platform and on social media by the respective clubs after the full-time whistle.

Team news & squads

Partick Thistle team news

Partick Thistle midfielder Stuart Bannigan, will make his comeback to the team after fully recovering from a calf strain that he sustained during the first leg of their playoff semi-final.

Additionally, Cammy Smith is now in consideration for a return after being absent due to a groin problem. Striker Brian Graham has had an impressive season, scoring 21 goals in 43 games, and is set to lead the line once again.

Partick predicted XI: Mitchell; McMillan, Muirhead, Brownlie, Holt; Bannigan, Docherty; Lawless, Tiffoney, Fitzpatrick; Graham

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sneddon, Mitchell Defenders: McAvoy, Brownlie, Holt, Milne, Hodson, McMillan, Muirhead Midfielders: Docherty, Bannigan, Turner, McKinnon, Fitzpatrick Forwards: Tiffoney, Lawless, Smith, Mullen, Graham, Dowds

Ross County team news

Ross County is still dealing with several injury concerns, as Eamonn Brophy, Ross Callachan, Gwion Edwards, and Ben Paton are all unavailable.

On a positive note, Alex Iacovitti has recently made a comeback from an injury spell and started in the previous match, playing for slightly over an hour.

Ross Country predicted XI: Laidlaw; Watson, Baldwin, Iacovitti; Randall, Kenneh, Tillson, Harmon; Dhanda; Samuel, White

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laidlaw, Munro Defenders: Randall, Iacovitti, Baldwin, Watson, Harmon, Smith Midfielders: Cancola, Callachan, Dhanda, Sims, Loturi, Mackinnon, Macleman, Kenneh, Tillson Forwards: Samuel, Murray, Akio, Hiwula, Wright, Samuel, White, Stones

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2019 Partick Thistle 3-2 Ross County League Cup April 2019 Ross County 0-0 Partick Thistle Scottish Championship February 2019 Partick Thistle 2-4 Ross County Scottish Championship December 2018 Ross County 2-0 Partick Thistle Scottish Championship October 2018 Partick Thistle 0-2 Ross County Scottish Championship

