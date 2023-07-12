Paranaense vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa do Brasil match between Paranaense and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news

Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo are set to face each other in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals on Wednesday.

After taking the lead with a 2-1 win in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil quarter-final, holders Flamengo played out a 1-1 draw with Palmeiras in Brasileirao at the weekend.

Whereas, ahead of the decisive tie against the same opponent who knocked them out of the cup competition, Paranaense enter the game on the back of a 1-0 league defeat at Fortaleza.

Paranaense vs Flamengo kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30pm EDT Venue: Arena da Baixada

The Copa do Brasil game between Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo is scheduled for July 12, 2023, at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Parana, Brazil.

It will kick off at 8:30pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Paranaense vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and is not available to stream live online in the US. However, GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Paranaense team news

Romulo Cardoso and Fernando Bueno are ruled out for the tie, while the likes of Thiago Heleno, Fernandinho, Vitor Bueno and Canobbio are expected to XI after sitting out in the Fortaleza loss.

Interim boss Wesley Carvalho will also have the option of availing the services of Madson and Vitor Roque who served their ban in the Brasileirao defeat.

Paranaense possible XI: Bento; Henrique, Heleno, Ze Ivaldo; Madson, Erick, Fernandinho, Esquivel; Cannobio, Bueno, Roque

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Mycael, Linck, Pereira Defenders: Ivaldo, Hendrique, Felipe, Rocha, Heleno, Pedrinho, Esquivel, Fernando, Kaue, Zanella, Khellven, Madson, Ataide Midfielders: Erick, Moura, Fernandinho, Christian, Cittadini, Santana, Garcia, Murilo, Terans, Dudu, Danielzinho, Vitinho, Andrade, Cuello, Jaja, Canobbio, Cirino, Emersonn, Reinaldo Forwards: Roque, Arriagada, Pablo, Bigode, Julimar

Flamengo team news

Flamengo will be void of Leo Pereira, Gabriel Barbosa, Allan, Matheuzinho and Arturo Vidal here.

Erick Pulgar, who was suspended against Palmeiras, should be available and fit right back into the starting line-up.

Having bagged the equaliser on Saturday, Giorgian de Arrascaeta may be handed a start by manager Jorge Sampaoli.

Flamengo possible XI: Cunha; Wesley, Bruno, Luiz, Lucas; Hugo, Pulgar, Gerson; Everton, De Arrascaeta, Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wallace, Rossi, Santos, Souza, Cunha, Kaua Santos Defenders: Alves, Furtado, Barone, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, Noga, D. Luiz, Diegao, Cleiton, Darlan, Lucas, Ramon, Luis, Paulo, Welinton, Inacio, Varela, Wesley, Sales Midfielders: Maia, Pulgar, Jesus, Weverson, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Evertton, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, Franca, Ribeiro, Lorran, Everton, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves Forwards: Pedro, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 6, 2023 Flamengo 2-1 Paranaense Copa do Brasil May 8, 2023 Paranaense 2-1 Flamengo Brasileirao October 30, 2022 Flamengo 1-0 Paranaense CONMEBOL Libertadores August 18, 2022 Paranaense 0-1 Flamengo Copa do Brasil August 15, 2022 Flamengo 5-0 Paranaense Brasileirao

